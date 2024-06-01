Former Gators QB Anthony Richardson Healthy, Poised for Breakout
Former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson looks to be healthy once again and slinging the ball with ease for the Indianapolis Colts during this offseason.
Richardson finished with just four games played last season, amassing 577 passing yards, completing 59.5 percent of his passes and three passing touchdowns to one only interception thrown.
On the ground, he rushed for 136 yards on 25 attempts, tallying four touchdowns.
However, last season was an unfortunate one for the rookie after sustaining multiple injuries before a shoulder ended his season prematurely
After letting the injury heal and recover properly, Richardson is looking like the quarterback from his time with the Gators that got him drafted fourth overall in the 2023 draft.
Richardson has been earning some high praise since being drafted by the Colts from former and current NFL players for things like his arm strength and ability to turn the little plays into exciting, big ones.
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback and legend Peyton Manning highlighted his ability to make big plays for the team.
“The exciting big plays like Josh Allen aren’t going away,” Manning said during a breakdown of Richardson’s tape.
Funny enough, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had his own praise for Richardson.
“Anthony Richardson might have the biggest arm in the NFL,” Allen mentioned on Fox Sports 1 when asked about who has the best arm in the game.
Josh Downs, a wide receiver for the Colts, talked about how easy Richardson makes it look to rocket the ball as he does.
“He flicks his wrist and the ball goes 60 yards,” Downs said.
In addition to these comments from NFL players, it seems he’s being thrown into the conversation of who people will take as their QB1 in fantasy football. Fantasy football expert Christian Williams claims he has Richardson as his number one points-per-game quarterback for next season.
So, there is no shortage of praise for the quarterback going into what will be a pivotal second year for himself.