Conference Round Fantasy Football Rankings for Every Position in PPR Leagues
The 2025 NFL conference championship matchups are set: the Broncos will host the Patriots at Mile High, and the Rams will travel to Seattle to battle their NFC West rival, the Seahawks, for the third time this season.
This week's slate begins on Sunday in Denver (3 p.m. ET, CBS) and finishes up in Seattle (6:30 p.m. ET, Fox) to determine who will play in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif.
Obviously, we are down to the nitty-gritty in one-and-done fantasy postseason leagues. With only four teams left, there isn’t much to choose from as fantasy starters. When you also consider the absence of Bo Nix, leaving Jarrett Stidham to start for the Broncos, and suddenly, there could be even fewer reliable options.
So, here's a look at my 2025 conference championship round fantasy rankings. Enjoy!
Conference Round Fantasy Rankings
- Conference championship round QB rankings
- Conference championship round RB rankings
- Conference championship round WR rankings
- Conference championship round TE rankings
- Conference championship round flex rankings
- Conference championship round kicker rankings
- Conference championship round defense rankings
Conference championship round QB rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Matthew Stafford
LAR
at SEA
2
Drake Maye
NE
at DEN
3
Sam Darnold
SEA
vs. LAR
4
Jarrett Stidham
DEN
vs. NE
Conference championship round RB rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Kenneth Walker III
SEA
vs. LAR
2
Kyren Williams
LAR
at SEA
3
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
at DEN
4
RJ Harvey
DEN
vs. NE
5
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
at DEN
6
Blake Corum
LAR
at SEA
7
JK Dobbins
DEN
vs. NE
8
Jaleel McLaughlin
DEN
vs. NE
9
Tyler Badie
DEN
vs. NE
10
Velus Jones Jr.
SEA
vs. LAR
Conference championship round WR rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Puka Nacua
LAR
at SEA
2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
vs. LAR
3
Courtland Sutton
DEN
vs. NE
4
Stefon Diggs
NE
at DEN
5
Davante Adams
LAR
at SEA
6
Rashid Shaheed
SEA
vs. LAR
7
Cooper Kupp
SEA
vs. LAR
8
Kayshon Boutte
NE
at DEN
9
Troy Franklin
DEN
vs. NE
10
Marvin Mims Jr.
DEN
vs. NE
11
DeMario Douglas
NE
at DEN
12
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
DEN
vs. NE
13
Jordan Whittington
LAR
at SEA
14
Kyle Williams
NE
at DEN
Conference championship round TE rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Hunter Henry
NE
at DEN
2
Colby Parkinson
LAR
at SEA
3
AJ Barner
SEA
vs. LAR
4
Evan Engram
DEN
vs. NE
5
Austin Hooper
NE
at DEN
6
Terrance Ferguson
LAR
at SEA
7
Adam Trautman
DEN
vs. NE
8
Tyler Higbee
LAR
at SEA
Conference championship round flex rankings
RK
Player
Pos
TM
Opponent
1
Puka Nacua
WR
LAR
at SEA
2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
SEA
vs. LAR
3
Kenneth Walker III
RB
SEA
vs. LAR
4
Kyren Williams
RB
LAR
at SEA
5
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB
NE
at DEN
6
RJ Harvey
RB
DEN
vs. NE
7
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
NE
at DEN
8
Courtland Sutton
WR
DEN
vs. NE
9
Stefon Diggs
WR
NE
at DEN
10
Davante Adams
WR
LAR
at SEA
11
Hunter Henry
TE
NE
at DEN
12
Blake Corum
RB
LAR
at SEA
13
Rashid Shaheed
WR
SEA
vs. LAR
14
Cooper Kupp
WR
SEA
vs. LAR
15
Colby Parkinson
TE
LAR
at SEA
16
Kayshon Boutte
WR
NE
at DEN
17
AJ Barner
TE
SEA
vs. LAR
18
Troy Franklin
WR
DEN
vs. NE
19
Marvin Mims Jr.
WR
DEN
vs. NE
20
JK Dobbins
RB
DEN
vs. NE
21
DeMario Douglas
WR
NE
at DEN
22
Evan Engram
TE
DEN
vs. NE
23
Lil'Jordan Humphrey
WR
DEN
vs. NE
24
Jordan Whittington
WR
LAR
at SEA
25
Jaleel McLaughlin
RB
DEN
vs. NE
26
Austin Hooper
TE
NE
at DEN
27
Terrance Ferguson
TE
LAR
at SEA
28
Kyle Williams
WR
NE
at DEN
29
Adam Trautman
TE
DEN
vs. NE
30
Tyler Higbee
TE
LAR
at SEA
Conference championship round kicker rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jason Myers
SEA
vs. LAR
2
Harrison Mevis
LAR
at SEA
3
Andy Borregales
NE
at DEN
4
Wil Lutz
DEN
vs. NE
Conference championship round defense rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Patriots
NE
at DEN
2
Seahawks
SEA
vs. LAR
3
Broncos
DEN
vs. NE
4
Rams
LAR
at SEA
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano