Conference Round Fantasy Football Rankings for Every Position in PPR Leagues

The 2025 NFL conference championship matchups are set: the Broncos will host the Patriots at Mile High, and the Rams will travel to Seattle to battle their NFC West rival, the Seahawks, for the third time this season.

This week's slate begins on Sunday in Denver (3 p.m. ET, CBS) and finishes up in Seattle (6:30 p.m. ET, Fox) to determine who will play in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif.

Obviously, we are down to the nitty-gritty in one-and-done fantasy postseason leagues. With only four teams left, there isn’t much to choose from as fantasy starters. When you also consider the absence of Bo Nix, leaving Jarrett Stidham to start for the Broncos, and suddenly, there could be even fewer reliable options.

So, here's a look at my 2025 conference championship round fantasy rankings. Enjoy!

Conference Round Fantasy Rankings

Conference championship round QB rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Matthew Stafford LAR at SEA 2 Drake Maye NE at DEN 3 Sam Darnold SEA vs. LAR 4 Jarrett Stidham DEN vs. NE

Conference championship round RB rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Kenneth Walker III SEA vs. LAR 2 Kyren Williams LAR at SEA 3 Rhamondre Stevenson NE at DEN 4 RJ Harvey DEN vs. NE 5 TreVeyon Henderson NE at DEN 6 Blake Corum LAR at SEA 7 JK Dobbins DEN vs. NE 8 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. NE 9 Tyler Badie DEN vs. NE 10 Velus Jones Jr. SEA vs. LAR

Conference championship round WR rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Puka Nacua LAR at SEA 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. LAR 3 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. NE 4 Stefon Diggs NE at DEN 5 Davante Adams LAR at SEA 6 Rashid Shaheed SEA vs. LAR 7 Cooper Kupp SEA vs. LAR 8 Kayshon Boutte NE at DEN 9 Troy Franklin DEN vs. NE 10 Marvin Mims Jr. DEN vs. NE 11 DeMario Douglas NE at DEN 12 Lil'Jordan Humphrey DEN vs. NE 13 Jordan Whittington LAR at SEA 14 Kyle Williams NE at DEN

Conference championship round TE rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Hunter Henry NE at DEN 2 Colby Parkinson LAR at SEA 3 AJ Barner SEA vs. LAR 4 Evan Engram DEN vs. NE 5 Austin Hooper NE at DEN 6 Terrance Ferguson LAR at SEA 7 Adam Trautman DEN vs. NE 8 Tyler Higbee LAR at SEA

Conference championship round flex rankings

RK Player Pos TM Opponent 1 Puka Nacua WR LAR at SEA 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA vs. LAR 3 Kenneth Walker III RB SEA vs. LAR 4 Kyren Williams RB LAR at SEA 5 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE at DEN 6 RJ Harvey RB DEN vs. NE 7 TreVeyon Henderson RB NE at DEN 8 Courtland Sutton WR DEN vs. NE 9 Stefon Diggs WR NE at DEN 10 Davante Adams WR LAR at SEA 11 Hunter Henry TE NE at DEN 12 Blake Corum RB LAR at SEA 13 Rashid Shaheed WR SEA vs. LAR 14 Cooper Kupp WR SEA vs. LAR 15 Colby Parkinson TE LAR at SEA 16 Kayshon Boutte WR NE at DEN 17 AJ Barner TE SEA vs. LAR 18 Troy Franklin WR DEN vs. NE 19 Marvin Mims Jr. WR DEN vs. NE 20 JK Dobbins RB DEN vs. NE 21 DeMario Douglas WR NE at DEN 22 Evan Engram TE DEN vs. NE 23 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR DEN vs. NE 24 Jordan Whittington WR LAR at SEA 25 Jaleel McLaughlin RB DEN vs. NE 26 Austin Hooper TE NE at DEN 27 Terrance Ferguson TE LAR at SEA 28 Kyle Williams WR NE at DEN 29 Adam Trautman TE DEN vs. NE 30 Tyler Higbee TE LAR at SEA

Conference championship round kicker rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jason Myers SEA vs. LAR 2 Harrison Mevis LAR at SEA 3 Andy Borregales NE at DEN 4 Wil Lutz DEN vs. NE

Conference championship round defense rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Patriots NE at DEN 2 Seahawks SEA vs. LAR 3 Broncos DEN vs. NE 4 Rams LAR at SEA

