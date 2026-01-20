SI

Conference Round Fantasy Football Rankings for Every Position in PPR Leagues

With four teams left, there isn’t much to choose from as fantasy starters, especially considering the absence of Bo Nix.
Michael Fabiano|
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.
The 2025 NFL conference championship matchups are set: the Broncos will host the Patriots at Mile High, and the Rams will travel to Seattle to battle their NFC West rival, the Seahawks, for the third time this season.  

This week's slate begins on Sunday in Denver (3 p.m. ET, CBS) and finishes up in Seattle (6:30 p.m. ET, Fox) to determine who will play in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif.

Obviously, we are down to the nitty-gritty in one-and-done fantasy postseason leagues. With only four teams left, there isn’t much to choose from as fantasy starters. When you also consider the absence of Bo Nix, leaving Jarrett Stidham to start for the Broncos, and suddenly, there could be even fewer reliable options. 

So, here's a look at my 2025 conference championship round fantasy rankings. Enjoy!

Conference Round Fantasy Rankings

  1. Conference championship round QB rankings
  2. Conference championship round RB rankings
  3. Conference championship round WR rankings
  4. Conference championship round TE rankings
  5. Conference championship round flex rankings
  6. Conference championship round kicker rankings
  7. Conference championship round defense rankings

Conference championship round QB rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Matthew Stafford

LAR

at SEA

2

Drake Maye

NE

at DEN

3

Sam Darnold

SEA

vs. LAR

4

Jarrett Stidham

DEN

vs. NE

Conference championship round RB rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

vs. LAR

2

Kyren Williams

LAR

at SEA

3

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

at DEN

4

RJ Harvey

DEN

vs. NE

5

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

at DEN

6

Blake Corum

LAR

at SEA

7

JK Dobbins

DEN

vs. NE

8

Jaleel McLaughlin

DEN

vs. NE

9

Tyler Badie

DEN

vs. NE

10

Velus Jones Jr.

SEA

vs. LAR

Conference championship round WR rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Puka Nacua

LAR

at SEA

2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

vs. LAR

3

Courtland Sutton

DEN

vs. NE

4

Stefon Diggs

NE

at DEN

5

Davante Adams

LAR

at SEA

6

Rashid Shaheed

SEA

vs. LAR

7

Cooper Kupp

SEA

vs. LAR

8

Kayshon Boutte

NE

at DEN

9

Troy Franklin

DEN

vs. NE

10

Marvin Mims Jr.

DEN

vs. NE

11

DeMario Douglas

NE

at DEN

12

Lil'Jordan Humphrey

DEN

vs. NE

13

Jordan Whittington

LAR

at SEA

14

Kyle Williams

NE

at DEN

Conference championship round TE rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Hunter Henry

NE

at DEN

2

Colby Parkinson

LAR

at SEA

3

AJ Barner

SEA

vs. LAR

4

Evan Engram

DEN

vs. NE

5

Austin Hooper

NE

at DEN

6

Terrance Ferguson

LAR

at SEA

7

Adam Trautman

DEN

vs. NE

8

Tyler Higbee

LAR

at SEA

Conference championship round flex rankings

RK

Player

Pos

TM

Opponent

1

Puka Nacua

WR

LAR

at SEA

2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

SEA

vs. LAR

3

Kenneth Walker III

RB

SEA

vs. LAR

4

Kyren Williams

RB

LAR

at SEA

5

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

NE

at DEN

6

RJ Harvey

RB

DEN

vs. NE

7

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

NE

at DEN

8

Courtland Sutton

WR

DEN

vs. NE

9

Stefon Diggs

WR

NE

at DEN

10

Davante Adams

WR

LAR

at SEA

11

Hunter Henry

TE

NE

at DEN

12

Blake Corum

RB

LAR

at SEA

13

Rashid Shaheed

WR

SEA

vs. LAR

14

Cooper Kupp

WR

SEA

vs. LAR

15

Colby Parkinson

TE

LAR

at SEA

16

Kayshon Boutte

WR

NE

at DEN

17

AJ Barner

TE

SEA

vs. LAR

18

Troy Franklin

WR

DEN

vs. NE

19

Marvin Mims Jr.

WR

DEN

vs. NE

20

JK Dobbins

RB

DEN

vs. NE

21

DeMario Douglas

WR

NE

at DEN

22

Evan Engram

TE

DEN

vs. NE

23

Lil'Jordan Humphrey

WR

DEN

vs. NE

24

Jordan Whittington

WR

LAR

at SEA

25

Jaleel McLaughlin

RB

DEN

vs. NE

26

Austin Hooper

TE

NE

at DEN

27

Terrance Ferguson

TE

LAR

at SEA

28

Kyle Williams

WR

NE

at DEN

29

Adam Trautman

TE

DEN

vs. NE

30

Tyler Higbee

TE

LAR

at SEA

Conference championship round kicker rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jason Myers

SEA

vs. LAR

2

Harrison Mevis

LAR

at SEA

3

Andy Borregales

NE

at DEN

4

Wil Lutz

DEN

vs. NE

Conference championship round defense rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Patriots

NE

at DEN

2

Seahawks

SEA

vs. LAR

3

Broncos

DEN

vs. NE

4

Rams

LAR

at SEA

