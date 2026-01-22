Fab's Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Running back was the most reliable position in fantasy football this past season, at least as it pertained to the top players. Based on the average draft position data of the top 12 running backs selected, nine finished the fantasy season ranked in the top 12. That’s 75 percent. By comparison, just 50% of the top 12 wideouts based on ADP hit that level.

The best player at the position was Christian McCaffrey, who scored 404.9 points in the fantasy season. Other big names, like Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, De’Von Achane, Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry, were all as good as ever in the stat sheets.

Looking ahead to 2026, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered at the position. The NFL offseason has been far more active in recent years, so we’re in for a treat with future trades and player movement via free agency. (You will see an asterisk next to the runners who will be free agents, at some level, during the offseason).

Several players went down with injuries whose recoveries we’ll be monitoring, none more critical than Quinshon Judkins (knee), Cam Skattebo (leg), and James Conner (foot). And of course, we’ll be watching the scouting combine and the 2026 NFL draft to find who could be helpful to fantasy options as rookies.

Here are my initial 2026 fantasy football running back rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings