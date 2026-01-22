SI

Fab's Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

There are plenty of questions that need to be answered at the position over the offseason.
Running back was the most reliable position in fantasy football this past season, at least as it pertained to the top players. Based on the average draft position data of the top 12 running backs selected, nine finished the fantasy season ranked in the top 12. That’s 75 percent. By comparison, just 50% of the top 12 wideouts based on ADP hit that level.

The best player at the position was Christian McCaffrey, who scored 404.9 points in the fantasy season. Other big names, like Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, De’Von Achane, Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry, were all as good as ever in the stat sheets. 

Looking ahead to 2026, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered at the position. The NFL offseason has been far more active in recent years, so we’re in for a treat with future trades and player movement via free agency. (You will see an asterisk next to the runners who will be free agents, at some level, during the offseason). 

Several players went down with injuries whose recoveries we’ll be monitoring, none more critical than Quinshon Judkins (knee), Cam Skattebo (leg), and James Conner (foot). And of course, we’ll be watching the scouting combine and the 2026 NFL draft to find who could be helpful to fantasy options as rookies. 

Here are my initial 2026 fantasy football running back rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

Pos

Team

1

Bijan Robinson

RB1

ATL

2

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB2

DET

3

Christian McCaffrey

RB3

SF

4

De'Von Achane

RB4

MIA

5

Jonathan Taylor

RB5

IND

6

James Cook

RB6

BUF

7

Chase Brown

RB7

CIN

8

Travis Etienne Jr.*

RB8

JAC

9

Ashton Jeanty

RB9

LV

10

Josh Jacobs

RB10

GB

11

Derrick Henry

RB11

BAL

12

Kyren Williams

RB12

LAR

13

Javonte Williams*

RB13

DAL

14

Omarion Hampton

RB14

LAC

15

RJ Harvey

RB15

DEN

16

TreVeyon Henderson

RB16

NE

17

Saquon Barkley

RB17

PHI

18

Bucky Irving

RB18

TB

19

Kenneth Walker III*

RB19

SEA

20

Quinshon Judkins

RB20

CLE

21

Cam Skattebo

RB21

NYG

22

Breece Hall*

RB22

NYJ

23

D'Andre Swift

RB23

CHI

24

Jaylen Warren

RB24

PIT

25

James Conner

RB25

ARI

26

Kyle Monangai

RB26

CHI

27

Tony Pollard

RB27

TEN

28

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB28

NE

29

Alvin Kamara

RB29

NO

30

Chuba Hubbard

RB30

CAR

31

Woody Marks

RB31

HOU

32

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB32

MIN

33

Kenenth Gainwell*

RB33

PIT

34

Jordan Mason

RB34

MIN

35

Devin Neal

RB35

NO

36

Rico Dowdle*

RB36

CAR

37

Isiah Pacheco*

RB37

KC

38

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

RB38

WAS

39

David Montgomery

RB39

DET

40

Dylan Sampson

RB40

CLE

41

Rachaad White*

RB41

TB

42

Trey Benson

RB42

ARI

43

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

RB43

NYG

44

Blake Corum

RB44

LAR

45

J.K. Dobbins*

RB45

DEN

46

Tyler Allgeier*

RB46

ATL

47

Tyjae Spears

RB47

TEN

48

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

RB48

WAS

49

Bhayshul Tuten

RB49

JAC

50

Tank Bigsby

RB50

PHI

51

Braelon Allen

RB51

NYJ

52

Jaylen Wright

RB52

MIA

53

Kimani Vidal

RB53

LAC

54

Keaton Mitchell*

RB54

BAL

55

Brian Robinson Jr.*

RB55

SF

56

Brashard Smith

RB56

KC

57

Sean Tucker*

RB57

TB

58

Emanuel Wilson*

RB58

GB

59

Jaydon Blue

RB59

DAL

60

Joe Mixon

RB60

HOU

61

Ollie Gordon II

RB61

MIA

62

Najee Harris*

RB62

LAC

63

Zach Charbonnet

RB63

SEA

64

Ty Johnson

RB64

BUF

65

Kareem Hunt*

RB65

KC

66

Kaleb Johnson

RB66

PIT

67

Ray Davis

RB67

BUF

68

Samaje Perine

RB68

CIN

69

Jaleel McLaughlin

RB69

DEN

70

Kendre Miller

RB70

NO

71

Austin Ekeler*

RB71

WAS

72

Nick Chubb*

RB72

HOU

73

Devin Singletary

RB73

NYG

74

Justice Hill

RB74

BAL

75

Isaiah Davis

RB75

NYJ

76

Tahj Brooks

RB76

CIN

77

Audric Estime

RB77

NO

78

Jawhar Jordan

RB78

HOU

79

Jerome Ford*

RB79

CLE

80

Jeremy McNichols*

RB80

WAS

