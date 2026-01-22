Fab's Way-Too-Early 2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Running back was the most reliable position in fantasy football this past season, at least as it pertained to the top players. Based on the average draft position data of the top 12 running backs selected, nine finished the fantasy season ranked in the top 12. That’s 75 percent. By comparison, just 50% of the top 12 wideouts based on ADP hit that level.
The best player at the position was Christian McCaffrey, who scored 404.9 points in the fantasy season. Other big names, like Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, De’Von Achane, Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry, were all as good as ever in the stat sheets.
Looking ahead to 2026, there are plenty of questions that need to be answered at the position. The NFL offseason has been far more active in recent years, so we’re in for a treat with future trades and player movement via free agency. (You will see an asterisk next to the runners who will be free agents, at some level, during the offseason).
Several players went down with injuries whose recoveries we’ll be monitoring, none more critical than Quinshon Judkins (knee), Cam Skattebo (leg), and James Conner (foot). And of course, we’ll be watching the scouting combine and the 2026 NFL draft to find who could be helpful to fantasy options as rookies.
Here are my initial 2026 fantasy football running back rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!
2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
Pos
Team
1
Bijan Robinson
RB1
ATL
2
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB2
DET
3
Christian McCaffrey
RB3
SF
4
De'Von Achane
RB4
MIA
5
Jonathan Taylor
RB5
IND
6
James Cook
RB6
BUF
7
Chase Brown
RB7
CIN
8
Travis Etienne Jr.*
RB8
JAC
9
Ashton Jeanty
RB9
LV
10
Josh Jacobs
RB10
GB
11
Derrick Henry
RB11
BAL
12
Kyren Williams
RB12
LAR
13
Javonte Williams*
RB13
DAL
14
Omarion Hampton
RB14
LAC
15
RJ Harvey
RB15
DEN
16
TreVeyon Henderson
RB16
NE
17
Saquon Barkley
RB17
PHI
18
Bucky Irving
RB18
TB
19
Kenneth Walker III*
RB19
SEA
20
Quinshon Judkins
RB20
CLE
21
Cam Skattebo
RB21
NYG
22
Breece Hall*
RB22
NYJ
23
D'Andre Swift
RB23
CHI
24
Jaylen Warren
RB24
PIT
25
James Conner
RB25
ARI
26
Kyle Monangai
RB26
CHI
27
Tony Pollard
RB27
TEN
28
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB28
NE
29
Alvin Kamara
RB29
NO
30
Chuba Hubbard
RB30
CAR
31
Woody Marks
RB31
HOU
32
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB32
MIN
33
Kenenth Gainwell*
RB33
PIT
34
Jordan Mason
RB34
MIN
35
Devin Neal
RB35
NO
36
Rico Dowdle*
RB36
CAR
37
Isiah Pacheco*
RB37
KC
38
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RB38
WAS
39
David Montgomery
RB39
DET
40
Dylan Sampson
RB40
CLE
41
Rachaad White*
RB41
TB
42
Trey Benson
RB42
ARI
43
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB43
NYG
44
Blake Corum
RB44
LAR
45
J.K. Dobbins*
RB45
DEN
46
Tyler Allgeier*
RB46
ATL
47
Tyjae Spears
RB47
TEN
48
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RB48
WAS
49
Bhayshul Tuten
RB49
JAC
50
Tank Bigsby
RB50
PHI
51
Braelon Allen
RB51
NYJ
52
Jaylen Wright
RB52
MIA
53
Kimani Vidal
RB53
LAC
54
Keaton Mitchell*
RB54
BAL
55
Brian Robinson Jr.*
RB55
SF
56
Brashard Smith
RB56
KC
57
Sean Tucker*
RB57
TB
58
Emanuel Wilson*
RB58
GB
59
Jaydon Blue
RB59
DAL
60
Joe Mixon
RB60
HOU
61
Ollie Gordon II
RB61
MIA
62
Najee Harris*
RB62
LAC
63
Zach Charbonnet
RB63
SEA
64
Ty Johnson
RB64
BUF
65
Kareem Hunt*
RB65
KC
66
Kaleb Johnson
RB66
PIT
67
Ray Davis
RB67
BUF
68
Samaje Perine
RB68
CIN
69
Jaleel McLaughlin
RB69
DEN
70
Kendre Miller
RB70
NO
71
Austin Ekeler*
RB71
WAS
72
Nick Chubb*
RB72
HOU
73
Devin Singletary
RB73
NYG
74
Justice Hill
RB74
BAL
75
Isaiah Davis
RB75
NYJ
76
Tahj Brooks
RB76
CIN
77
Audric Estime
RB77
NO
78
Jawhar Jordan
RB78
HOU
79
Jerome Ford*
RB79
CLE
80
Jeremy McNichols*
RB80
WAS
