Why Florida Targeted QB Transfer Aaron Philo, Details on Gators' Impending QB Battle

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As Jon Sumrall enters his first season as the head coach of the Florida Gators, one of the biggest questions centers on the quarterback position, as the program is set to have its third different opening-day starter in three years.

DJ Lagway's divorce from the program and eventual transfer to Baylor left a hole to be filled by the winner of an impending position battle between Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo and returning redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr.

While the experience is lacking, the potential is there, according to Sumrall.

"I like our quarterback room," he said on Saturday, his first media availability since his introductory press conference on Dec. 1. "Is there maybe a known, proven starter in that room? No. Is there guys that think can help us win football games here? Yeah."

Philo enters his first season with the Gators with slightly more experience than Philo as a two-year backup at Georgia Tech, accounting for 938 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions through the air as well as 95 yards and a touchdown rushing.

He made his first career start in 2025, throwing for 373 yards, one touchdown and one interception while completing 75 percent of his passes against Gardner-Webb.

Aaron Philo spent two seasons as Georgia Tech's backup before transferring to Florida. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

While targeting an experienced quarterback in a deep portal class was an option, Florida targeted Philo, who was expected to be the Yellow Jackets' starter in 2026, early, receiving a commitment on Jan. 6. The main reason for targeting Philo despite his lack of experience? Now-Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who recruited Philo to Georgia Tech.

"I think Buster had extreme confidence in him," Sumrall said. "As I did my homework, think the place he was at they didn't want to leave. There's a lot of people there that felt like he was ready to be the starter there, and I trust our offensive coordinator to make the call. I watched him in high school as well. He carries himself the right way."

While outsiders expect him to be the favorite for the job, Jones Jr., a four-star from the 2025 recruiting class, is highly-touted by the new coaching staff. As the new staff arrived and retention efforts began ahead of the transfer portal's opening on Jan. 2, Jones Jr. reportedly impressed the new staff in their early meetings.

The redshirt freshman, who threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns across two appearances in 2025, re-signed with the program on Dec. 30, citing that playing at Florida is a "dream come true" and the opportunity to play under Faulkner as the main reasons for staying.

Tramell Jones Jr. is expected to compete for the starting quarterback role. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Faulkner told Jones Jr. he would have a chance to compete for the job, Jones Jr. said.

"We talked about things from last season that already fit into his offense, along with new concepts he’s adding," he told Florida Victorious. "He emphasized my accuracy and getting the ball to playmakers, and how that can make this offense explosive.”

While having a quarterback competition with two inexperienced players creates some nerves, Sumrall is relying on his past experience at Tulane to ease things. Heading into the 2024 season, his first at Tulane, Sumrall tabbed Darian Mensah as the starter despite him never playing a collegiate snap.

Mensah went on to throw for 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, leading Tulane to a nine-win season before becoming one of the top transfer quarterbacks in the 2025 cycle and a controversial potential portal entry in 2026.

Faulkner's comfort in Philo specifically made it easier for Sumrall to add him to the roster.

"I get it. That's American Conference, not the SEC, so a little bit different," Sumrall said. "But, if you got the right guy, sometimes I think experience can be oversold. There's a lot of guys who are experienced that aren't very good. So, I believe in what he's about, because Buster feels comfortable with him and has confidence in what he's going to be."

Sumrall does not have a set timeline for when he wants to decide on a starter with the battle set to officially begin on March 3, when Florida opens spring camp, with the 2026 Orange and Blue Spring Game being played on April 11.

Ultimately, it will be up to Philo and Jones Jr. to decide the starter.

"Now we got a lot of work to do to figure out what that looks like and who's the starter," Sumrall said. "Long way from making making that decision, but they'll make it for us. The quarterback competition, they decide who starts on me, by how they practice and how they play. "

