Former Gators QB DJ Lagway Makes Final Transfer Portal Decision

Former Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway has determined his landing spot for the 2026 season. According to Hayes Fawcett, Lagway is heading back to his home state of Texas and has committed to Baylor.

This specific destination isn't that surprising. Along with the fact that Lagway is from Texas, the Bears were considered to be in on him early on. It is presumed that he will be the starting quarterback next season, taking over for Sawyer Robertson, who is going pro.

At first, Lagway was reportedly set to stay at Florida. However, a metting with new head coach Jon Sumrall didn't go so well, leading to him transferring.

There was a moment, perhaps a scary one for Gators fans, that he could potentially be bound for rival Florida State. He seemed very impressed with the pitch, particularly with the pitch from offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.

However, the Seminoles opted to bring in Ashton Daniels from Auburn instead. Lagway reportedly scheduled a visit to Virginia, but clearly not much came from it. He opts for Baylor.

Lagway spent two season with the Florida Gators, and was the starter for about a season and a half of that time. He was the big name coming out of high school. He was seen as the quarterback who would bring the Gators back to prominence. While he showed flashes of greatness, it just didn't pan out the way any party had hoped.

In 2025, Lagway completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. He'll get a chance to start fresh closer to home with a power conference program that, like Florida is looking to correct course.

In similar fashion, Baylor had an anemic season to follow up an 8-5 season in 2024. They started off 4-2, but lost five of six to finish the season. Perhaps they can band together to show that there are higher expectations that can still be met.

The Gators look to bounce back from a 4-8 season that was supposed to see them take a step forward and compete for an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Tramell Jones Jr. has chosen to stick around. Aaron Philo is reportedly coming over from Georgia Tech to join offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner in Gainesville. These two are expected to battle it out for the starting quarterback job next season, barring something else happens. Four-star recruit Will Griffin will join the staff next season as well. Aidan Warner is reportedly staying as well.

More From Florida Gators on SI