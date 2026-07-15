Former Gators QB Retires From NFL Career

A former Florida Gators quarterback has called it a career in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers announced on Wednesday that Will Grier would be retiring.

He had signed with the team back in April, looking to make an NFL roster for the first time since 2024. He was on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad in 2025.

Grier was with the Florida Gators program from 2014 to 2015, coming out of high school as a four-star recruit. He reshirted his first season and became the starting quarterback the following season.

While the Gators had Grier as their quarterback, they started a surprising 6-0, going from unranked to 11th in the country in the AP Poll. His most notable game while a member of the Gators came when they faced No. 3 Ole Miss and upset them in the Swamp 38-10.

He went 24-of-29 for 271 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half. He was the first since Chris Leak to achieve this feat.

Heading into their game against LSU, the Gators were ranked eighth in the country. However, Grier wouldn't see action in that game or in the orange and blue ever again. He was suspended by the NCAA for one year after a postive PED test.

He admitted that it was an over-the-counter drug that he didn't check with the staff before using. After the season ended, the opted to transfer to West Virginia, and he saw action again during the 2017 season.

Many Gators fans wonder what could have been this season if he been able to play the remainder of the season. They were a top-10 team at the time of the suspension that ultimately finished 10-4, losing their last three games and ranked No. 25.

His hometown Carolina Panthers selected him in the third round of the 2019 draft. He played in two career NFL games, both in 2019, and sat the rest of the way. He was a backup quarterback on the Cowboys, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!