How the NCAA's New Eligibility Rules Affect Florida Gators Basketball

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The NCAA last month approved new eligibility rules that give student-athletes five full participation seasons within a five-year window, replacing the previous four seasons in a five-year window.

With that, eligibility has been updated for almost all of the Florida Gators' men's basketball roster for the 2026-27 season.

Of note, players who previously redshirted do not stand to benefit from the new rules and have their eligibility unaffected, and waivers for additional years are also eliminated. Returning players are also allowed to follow the old eligibility model rather than the new five-for-five model, whichever is more beneficial to them, should they need a hardship waiver. Eligibility is also not an indication of whether a player will remain at Florida past next season.

After taking a look at how Florida's football roster was affected, Florida Gators on SI takes a look at where eligibility stands for the Gators' men's basketball roster.

Final Year of Eligibility/It's Complicated

Florida Gators guard Denzel Aberdeen | Kyle Lander / Gators Illustrated

G Denzel Aberdeen

Despite being within his five-year window, Aberdeen does not benefit from the NCAA's new rules, as the organization is not grandfathering in members of the 2022 recruiting class who exhausted their eligibility last season. Aberdeen did not previously redshirt during his three years at Florida and his single season at Kentucky, making him ineligible under NCAA rules.

Not all is lost, though. Aberdeen has filed a waiver for an additional season, with UF head coach Todd Golden citing his lack of significant playing time as a true freshman as a key reason. Golden and AD Scott Stricklin have both said they would support Aberdeen pursuing legal avenues if his waiver is denied.

"Our hope is that there's some common sense that comes into play before that, and they look at a guy that's 22 years old — so, way younger than a lot of these guys that are still playing in college — that, again, is back working for his undergraduate degree within his five-year clock," Golden said in an interview with On3's Joe Tipton. "There's a lot of things that are going his way. So, we'll do what we need to do to make sure he's supported properly."

Two Years of Eligibility

Florida forward Alex Condon (21), center Rueben Chinyelu (9) and forward Thomas Haugh (10) | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

*denotes redshirt junior

G AJ Brown*

G Urban Klavzar

G Alex Kovatchev*

F Thomas Haugh

F Domen Petrovic

F/C Alex Condon

C Rueben Chinyelu

As non-redshirted juniors, Klavzar, Haugh, Condon and Chinyelu will each have two more years of eligibility after initially returning for what was supposed to be their final seasons in Gainesville. That being said, it is highly unlikely the four stay for both seasons. Haugh, Condon and Chinyelu each turned down NBA Draft opportunities to return to Florida, making this season likely their last.

Only Kovatchev, who received a medical redshirt in 2024 at Sacramento State, does not receive an additional year and will still have two years of eligibility remaining as a rising redshirt junior.

These five are also allowed to follow the old eligibility model instead of the new model, should they need a hardship waiver.

Brown and Petrovic, meanwhile, are interesting cases as they are still waiting to hear back on a final ruling for their years of eligibility, a program spokesperson told Florida Gators on SI.

Brown, a fifth-year junior who already received a redshirt from his time at Ohio, did not play in a single game last season while recovering from a previous shoulder injury. Since he is eligible for a medical waiver as a returning player who is grandfathered under the previous rules, he is expected to receive another year.

Petrovic, a 22-year-old former professional from Slovenia, is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining under the new age-based eligibility model, the spokesperson said.

It is important to note that neither Brown's nor Petrovic's eligibilities are finalized and are subject to change at this time.

Three Years of Eligibility

Florida guard Boogie Fland (0) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

G Isaiah Brown

G Boogie Fland

C Viktor Mikic

Brown, Fland and Mikic each have three years of eligibility left as non-redshirt juniors. They are also eligible to follow the previous model, with a hardship waiver, should that become more beneficial.

Four Years of Eligibility

Florida guard CJ Ingram (11) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

G CJ Ingram II

G Alex Lloyd

Despite playing as true freshmen, Ingram II and Lloyd will get four more years of eligibility as last season's participation fell within their five-year windows or are able to follow the previous model should that be more beneficial to them, which would give them three years of eligibility left and a redshirt opportunity.

Five Years of Eligibility

F Arturas Butajevas

C Jones Lay

Lay and Butajevas will each benefit from the NCAA's new rules as true freshmen and will receive five full years of eligibility for their careers without having to redshirt. The two are also able to follow the previous rules and are eligible for the aforementioned waivers should they need them.

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!