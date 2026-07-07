How the NCAA's New Eligibility Rules Affect Florida Gators Football

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The NCAA last month approved its groundbreaking new eligibility rules that give student-athletes five full participation seasons within a five-year window, which replaces the previous four full participation seasons within a five-year window.

As a result, the Florida Gators football program has seen a multitude of its players receive an additional year of eligibility.

It is important to note that players who have redshirted in a previous season do not stand to benefit from the new rules, and waivers for additional years are also eliminated. Additionally, years of eligibility are not an indication of whether a player will use every season at Florida, with the NCAA Transfer Portal still in effect.

Players who have not previously redshirted are also able to follow the previous eligibility rules, which includes redshirting if they play in less than four games, if that is more beneficial to them.

That being said, here is where eligibility stands for Florida's entire 2026 football roster.

Final Year of Eligibility

Florida Gators wide receiver Kahleil Jackson (22). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These players are currently in their fifth year of college and do not benefit from the NCAA's new rules. The only significant player of note is wide receiver Kahleil Jackson, who is in his seventh year of eligibility after multiple injury waivers from the NCAA.

RB Evan Pyror

WR Kahleil Jackson

DL Emmanuel Oyebadejo

OLB Kofi Asare

LB TJ Bullard

CB Jordy Lowery

CB Javion Toombs

S Alfonzo Allen Jr.

LS Carter Milliron

Two Years of Eligibility

Florida wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (2). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These players received an additional year from the NCAA after initially being in their final year of eligibility, or are listed as redshirt juniors on Florida's roster. Contributors such as Eric Singleton Jr., Knijeah Harris, Kamran James and Bryce Thornton each received another year of eligibility.

*denotes redshirt junior

QB Aidan Warner*

RB London Montgomery*

WR Jaden Edgecombe*

WR Jaylen Lloyd*

WR Micah Mays Jr.*

WR Eric Singleton Jr.

WR Bailey Stockton*

TE Evan Chieca*

TE Lacota Dippre*

OL Knijeah Harris

OL Bryce Lovett*

OL Caden Jones*

OL Roderick Kearney*

OL TJ Shanahan Jr.*

DL Brendan Bett*

DL Mason Clinton*

DL Kamran James

DL DK Kalu*

DL Jamari Lyons*

OLB Erich Seager*

LB Jaden Robinson

CB Vincent Brown Jr.*

CB Dijon Johnson*

CB Cormani McClain*

Star Kanye Clark*

S DJ Coleman

S Brayden Slade*

S Bryce Thornton

P Alec Clark*

Three Years of Eligibility

Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These players have already exhausted two years of eligibility but will have three full years remaining under the NCAA's new rules, or are listed as redshirt sophomores on the roster. Jadan Baugh, Harrison Moore, Aaron Chiles, Myles Graham and Cam Dooley are among those of note to receive another year of eligibility from the new rules.

*denotes redshirt sophomore

QB Aaron Philo*

QB Aaron Williams*

RB Jadan Baugh

RB Kelvin Jimenez*

WR TJ Abrams*

TE Luke Harpring*

TE Amir Jackson*

OL Eagan Boyer*

OL Mark Faircloth*

OL Harrison Moore

OL Fletcher Westphal*

OL Jason Zandamela*

DL LJ McCray*

OLB Titus Bullard*

OLB Charles Emanuel III*

LB Aaron Chiles

LB Myles Graham

LB Evan Jackson*

LB Matthew Kade*

S Cam Dooley

K Patrick Durkin*

K Liam Padron*

K Brandon Rabasco*

P Miller Fealy*

P Nicholas Inglis*

Four Years of Eligibility

Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III (8). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These players have already exhausted a year of eligibility but will have four full years remaining under the NCAA's new rules, or are listed as redshirt freshmen on the roster. Vernell Brown III, Jayden Woods, Emeka Ugorji, Joseph Mbatchou and Jeramiah McCloud, among others, each retained a year of eligibility despite playing in more than four games last season as true freshmen.

Tramell Jones Jr., Dallas Wilson and Ben Hanks III are among those who redshirted last season but do not get that season back as it is within their five-year window. They still have four years of eligibility remaining.

QB Tramell Jones Jr.*

RB Brian Case*

RB Duke Clark*

RB Byron Louis*

WR Vernell Brown III

WR Ace Ciongoli*

WR Dallas Wilson*

TE Micah Jones*

OL TJ Dice Jr.*

OL Jahari Medlock*

OL Daniel Pierre Louis*

OL Emeka Ugorji

OLB Jayden Woods

DL Joseph Mbatchou

DL Jeramiah McCloud

DL Jalen Wiggins*

LB Ty Jackson

LB Myles Johnson

LB Dylan Leighton*

CB J'Vari Flowers

CB Ben Hanks III*

CB Onis Konanbanny*

Star Elijah Owens

S Lagonza Hayward

S Drake Stubbs

LS Hunter Solwold*

Five Years of Eligibility

Florida quarterback Will Griffin (11). | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

These are true freshmen who will have five full years of eligibility as they enter their first season of college. They will not have the ability to traditionally redshirt as teammates in previous classes had.

QB Will Griffin

WR Davian Groce

WR Marquez Daniel

WR Justin Williams

TE Tripp Brown Jr.

TE Heze Kent

OL Corey Brown

OL Chancellor Campbell

OL G'Nivre Carr

OL Tyler Chukuyem

OL Desmond Green

OL Javarii Luckas

DL Kendall Guervil

DL JaReylan McCoy

OLB KJ Ford

LB Malik Morris

CB CJ Bronaugh

CB CJ Hester

Star Dylan Purter

S Kaiden Hall

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