Former Gators RB Reunites with Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis
With training camp and the NFL preseason already underway, one former Florida Gators running back is getting the chance to slide into a new team and prove himself at the NFL level.
According to Indianapolis Colts beat reporter Mike Chappell, the Colts have added Nay’Quan Wright to their roster, reuniting the former Gator with quarterback Anthony Richardson. The two were teammates for three seasons at Florida (2020-22).
Through four seasons at Florida (2019-22), Wright recorded 753 yards and five touchdowns rushing. He was also a solid receiver out of the backfield, catching 35 passes for 415 yards and a touchdown.
Although Wright was not a regular starter for the Gators, he provided consistent depth and even started four games throughout his time with the program. His best season came in 2021, when he rushed 76 times for 326 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.
Wright entered the 2022 season at Florida as a key contributor in the three-man running back rotation alongside Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne before falling out of the rotation. He finished his final season at Florida rushing for 190 yards and two scores before transferring out of the program.
He originally signed with the program as a four-star running back out of Miami (Fla.) Carol City in the 2019 recruiting class.
Ahead of his final season at Florida, Wright earned praise from Gators’ head coach Billy Napier for his leadership qualities and strong character traits.
“He has a big-picture perspective, he can see things from a coach’s perspective,” Napier said. “I think he’s intelligent, I think he’s tough. He’s been through some things. I think he’s resilient, he has some leadership qualities, and we need the guy. We not only need the guy as a running back. … I would say in my short time, Nay’Quan is one of the players I have the most respect for just because of his approach and overall attitude.”
When Napier mentioned resilience, and the fact that he’s “been through some things," he wasn’t exaggerating one bit. While playing youth football for Miami’s Bunche Park Cowboys, Wright was struck by crossfire in a drive-by shooting that took place at the park. After a year of rehab, he was back on the field. Another example of this adversity came at the end of the 2021 season, when he suffered a torn ACL that forced him to miss spring practices months later.
He finished his career at USF, rushing for 1,307 yards and 16 touchdowns across the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Bulls.