Florida Gators Finalizing Deal with Former Jacksonville Jaguars GM
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jon Sumrall's front office, as he becomes head coach of the Florida Gators, is coming together.
Florida is reportedly finalizing a deal with Philadelphia Eagles front office executive David Caldwell to become the program's next general manager, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Caldwell previously spent eight years (2013-20) as the general manager with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It's unclear who in Florida's current front office Caldwell will replace, but the likeliest person is associate athletic director/football general manager Nick Polk, who joined the program this offseason.
The Gators also employ Jacob LaFrance as the General Manager for Player Personnel and Benjamin Elsner as the Director of Football Strategy. LaFrance joined the program ahead of the 2022 season, following former head coach Billy Napier from Louisiana, while Elsner joined the program this offseason with Polk.
Caldwell has spent his entire career in the NFL, first as a scouting assistant with the Panthers (1996-97) and then as an area scout with the Colts (1998-07) and the director of college scouting (2008-11) and director of player personnel (2012) with the Falcons.
From 2013-20, he was the general manager at Jacksonville, finishing his tenure with a record of 37-86 (.301). He was best known for firing head coach Mike Mularkey shortly after his hiring and replacing him with Gus Bradley, who was fired in 2016.
He also hired Doug Marrone, who had limited success with an AFC South division title and appearance in the AFC championship game in 2017, but Marrone was fired in 2021, months after Caldwell was fired after the Jaguars' 1-10 start to the season.
With the Eagles, Caldwell began his career as a personnel executive (2021) before becoming the senior personnel director and advisor to the general manager (2022-25).
He has won two Super Bowls in his career, first with the Colts in 2006 and next with the Eagles last season.
Meanwhile, Sumrall was first reported to be Florida's expected next head coach on Sunday, a day after leading Tulane to a win over Charlotte to conclude the regular season. He is expected to coach in next week's American Conference championship game against North Texas.
Across four seasons with Troy and Tulane, Sumrall went 42-11 with a pair of Sun Belt titles at Troy and back-to-back appearances in the American Conference championship game with the Green Wave.
The Gators have yet to formally announce Sumrall's hiring.