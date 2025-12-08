Shane Steichen Clarifies Colts Quarterback Plans After Daniel Jones’s Injury
The Colts are in crisis mode after Daniel Jones suffered a torn Achilles. Jones went down with the injury during Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, and now he’s set to undergo season-ending surgery later this week.
As for who will start at quarterback in Week 15 against the Seahawks, Shane Steichen discussed the team’s plans with reporters on Monday.
Steichen revealed that rookie Riley Leonard, who took over in relief of Jones on Sunday, is dealing with an injury to his right knee. It’s unclear if that injury will prevent him from playing, but if he’s cleared, the sixth-round pick would be in line to start. If he’s ruled out, however, practice squad quarterback Brett Rypien would likely be called up to the active roster. Another veteran quarterback would likely be signed, and Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren would be the team’s emergency quarterback, per Fox 59’s Mike Chappell.
It’s unlikely, but there’s a real chance that Indianapolis’s standout, first-round rookie tight end is asked to step in as the emergency quarterback if Leonard can’t go and Rypien, as well as whatever quarterback the team signs, aren’t able to play.
Of course, 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson would’ve been in line to start after Jones went down, but he, too, is out with an injury. Richardson suffered a fractured orbital bone in a workout accident while using a resistance band earlier this year. With Richardson on IR, Leonard suddenly finds himself as the Colts’ QB1.
Leonard completed 18 of 29 passes for 145 yards, no touchdowns and an interception on Sunday. He rushed the ball twice for five yards and a touchdown. Now, he’ll be tasked with keeping the Colts’ quickly disintegrating playoff hopes alive as the team looks to pick up a win on the road in Seattle.