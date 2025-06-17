Former Gators TE Among PFF's NFL Players with Most to Prove
After an up-and-down start to his NFL career, the clock is ticking for one former Florida Gators tight end.
According to Pro Football Focus, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is among the 10 NFL players with the “most to prove” heading into next season.
“The former fourth-overall pick is entering the last year of his contract after the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option. However, Pitts has not lived up to his first-round status, let alone his top-five-pick status,” PFF’s Zoltan Buday wrote. “Pitts will most likely have to prove in Michael Penix Jr.’s first full season as a starting quarterback that he can be among the best receiving tight ends in the league in order to earn an extension with the Falcons.”
After an impressive rookie year where he became just the second rookie tight end in NFL history to record 1,000 receiving yards and earned a Pro Bowl nod, Pitts hasn’t been able to replicate that level of production.
Last season, Pitts caught 47 passes for 602 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.
One potential explanation for the drop-off: his continued struggles with creating separation. It was first noted in 2022, but that issue has still appeared to affect him as recently as 2024.
The Gator product came into the NFL with high expectations after being drafted by the Falcons with the fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Throughout his time at Florida, Pitts was a Unanimous All-American and two-time All-SEC selection while catching 100 passes for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns over the course of three seasons.
During his final year at Florida, Pitts won the Mackey Award (awarded to nation’s top tight-end) after catching 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.
It’s no coincidence that Pitts’ most productive NFL season came when the Falcons had a steady presence at quarterback in Matt Ryan. Since then, instability under center has plagued the offense. But with Penix Jr. entering his second year in Atlanta and expected to take over as the full-time starter, Pitts may finally get the consistency he’s needed to thrive.