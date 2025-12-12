Kyle Pitts’s Out-of-Nowhere First Half vs. Bucs Had NFL Fans All Saying the Same Thing
Fantasy football managers rejoice: The Kyle Pitts that was promised finally arrived Thursday night.
Pitts, the No. 4 pick of the 2021 draft, started his career in Atlanta with big expectations. Standing 6’6” and weighing 250 pounds with a wide receiver skill set, Pitts was supposed to be the next big thing. He had a fantastic rookie season, catching 68 passes for 1,026 yards, but since then, Pitts has been looked at as largely a bust—especially in the fantasy football community.
But during a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Falcons and Buccaneers, a game that started the fantasy football playoffs in most leagues, Pitts is putting together one of the best performances of his career.
In the first half alone, Pitts logged six receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. It marked his fourth career game with 100+ receiving yards—and the first since his standout rookie season. It also was the most yards he’s ever gained in a single half, and double the amount of touchdowns he’s scored this season entering Week 15.
A fantasy league winner ... out of nowhere.
At halftime Thursday night, NFL fans on the internet all said the same thing about Pitts: “Finally.”
We never stopped believing, Kyle Pitts.