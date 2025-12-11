Is Kyle Pitts Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Buccaneers)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was a limited participant in practice early in the week due to a knee injury, but he's officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Pitts has not missed a game for the Falcons this season, and he should operate as one of the top options in the passing game on Thursday if he's able to play. Over the last two weeks, Pitts has been targeted 18 times, and he could be in line for another big workload with Drake London (knee) ruled out for this matchup.
A first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts has not become an elite tight end in the NFL, but he has shown some promise with an expanded role this season. The former No. 4 overall pick has 62 receptions (the second-most in his career) for 631 yards and one score this season.
Pitts has failed to clear 667 receiving yards since his rookie season when he went for 1,026. He is on pace to finish with the second-most receiving yards in a single-season in his career, a step in the right direction for his long-term outlook.
Here's a look at how to bet on Pitts in this Thursday Night Football clash in Week 15.
Best Kyle Pitts Prop Bet vs. Buccaneers
Kyle Pitts OVER 5.5 Receptions (-110)
Over the last two weeks, Pitts has been targeted 18 times by Kirk Cousins, reeling in seven and six catches over those matchups for a combined 172 yards.
Pitts has essentially operated as the No. 1 receiver for Atlanta with London out, and he should have a similar role in this Week 15 clash. This season, the Bucs have given up 70 receptions for 636 yards to opposing tight ends, making this a pretty solid matchup for the former top-five pick.
Even though he hasn’t become an elite tight end in the NFL, Pitts is having a strong 2025 season. He has 62 catches on 85 targets for 631 yards and a score. He hasn’t been a red-zone threat in 2025, but the young tight end has five games with six or more receptions.
In four games with London out this season (Week 8, Week 12, Week 13 and Week 14), Pitts has made nine, two, seven and six receptions. He should be heavily involved for this Atlanta offense on Thursday.
