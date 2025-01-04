Former Gators Wide Receiver Commits To Pitt
Former Florida Gators wide receiver Andy Jean has announced that he will be committing to the University of Pittsburgh, via X. He entered the transfer portal in early December.
According to 247Sports Transfer Rankings, Jean was rated as a three-star prospect (99th best receiver in the country) who was originally predicted to commit to Louisville.
In two seasons at Florida, the 6-foot-1, 184-pound receiver has played in five games, finishing with six receptions for 97 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and two kick returns for 44 yards (22 yards per return) throughout his Gators career.
As a freshman, Jean retained his redshirt while seeing the field in four games. His top performance of the season came during Florida’s 22-7 win against Charlotte, when he finished with 57 all-purpose yards, on a 32-yard catch and 25-yard reverse. He also hauled in four passes for 33 receiving yards during Florida’s 33-14 loss to Kentucky.
This year, Jean's only action of the season came during Florida’s win against Mississippi State .
Before attending Florida, Jean attended Miami Northwestern High School, where he led the Bulls to a district title while catching 40 passes for 733 yards and eight touchdowns during his junior season.
According to 247Sports, Jean was a four-star recruit (57th best wide receiver in the country) coming out of high school. Besides Florida, he had received offers from programs like Georgia, Alabama and LSU.
The Pitt commit is the second former Florida Gators wide receiver (first scholarship receiver) to commit to a new school since the end of the season (Brian Green Jr, Georgia Southern University).