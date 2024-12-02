Florida Gators Transfer Portal Tracker
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- With the regular season over and the opening of the NCAA Transfer Portal a little over a week away, Gators Illustrated is keeping track of the Florida Gators' departures and additions via the portal.
After Scott Stricklin's public statement making it clear that Billy Napier would remain as the team's head coach, reports indicated that the Gators would be heavy investors in the NIL world and be involved in the transfer portal.
New NCAA rules also dictate that team's must trim their rosters to a hard count of 105 players with the SEC only allowing for 85 of those to be on scholarship, making it clear that there will likely be more departures than additions this year, although a lack of clarity from the NCAA means that the roster trimming may not happen until well-into the summer.
Here's a breakdown of all of Florida's departures and additions. All transfer portal news can be read on the recruiting page of the site. This story will be updated as more announcements are made.
Departures
*Denotes walk-on
Additions
Florida has not made any additions via the portal. The portal does not open until Dec. 9, five days after Early National Signing Day.