All Gators

Former Gators WR Fired from NFL Coaching Job

Ike Hilliard is the Florida Gators' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns in a single game.

Cam Parker

Former Florida Gators receiver Ike Hilliard played with the team from 1994-96.
Former Florida Gators receiver Ike Hilliard played with the team from 1994-96. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
In this story:

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.-- A former Florida Gators wide receiver will now look for a new coaching job in the NFL.

Ike Hilliard, who starred with Florida from 1994-96, was fired by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday after the team's 30-0 loss on Sunday, the organization announced in a press release. Hilliard had been with the organization since 2024 as the receivers coach.

The timing of Hilliard's dismissal is odd with the Falcons only two games into the season. However, the offensive output for Atlanta has been anything but successful, especially in its zero-point, blowout loss to Carolina in which quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw two interceptions and the Falcons only had 201 passing yards as a team, leaving Hilliard as a possible scapegoat.

The move was described as "strictly performance based," a source told Athletic's Josh Kendall.

Atlanta has no passing touchdowns through two games.

Prior to his stint in Atlanta, Hilliard spent one season (2022) as Auburn's wide receivers coach and eventual interim offensive coordinator. He previously coached for 11 seasons in the NFL in various roles with the Dolphins, Commanders, Steelers and Bills.

Before his coaching career, Hilliard shined as a record-breaking receiver for Florida, where he was a member of the program's first national championship in 1996. Across his three seasons with the Gators, he accounted for 2214 yards (seventh all-time at UF) and 29 touchdowns receiving (second all-time at UF).

He was a consensus All-American in 1996, a UF Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee in 2009, a UF-UGA Hall of Fame Inductee in 2011 and named an SEC Legend in 2009. He is the only receiver in UF history to record four touchdown receptions in a single game, which remains a program record.

After his time at Florida, he played in the NFL for 12 seasons from 1997-2008, playing for the Giants and the Buccaneers. He finished his NFL career with just under 6400 yards and 35 touchdowns.

More From Florida Gators on SI

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.

Home/Football