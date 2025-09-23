Former Gators WR Fired from NFL Coaching Job
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.-- A former Florida Gators wide receiver will now look for a new coaching job in the NFL.
Ike Hilliard, who starred with Florida from 1994-96, was fired by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday after the team's 30-0 loss on Sunday, the organization announced in a press release. Hilliard had been with the organization since 2024 as the receivers coach.
The timing of Hilliard's dismissal is odd with the Falcons only two games into the season. However, the offensive output for Atlanta has been anything but successful, especially in its zero-point, blowout loss to Carolina in which quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw two interceptions and the Falcons only had 201 passing yards as a team, leaving Hilliard as a possible scapegoat.
The move was described as "strictly performance based," a source told Athletic's Josh Kendall.
Atlanta has no passing touchdowns through two games.
Prior to his stint in Atlanta, Hilliard spent one season (2022) as Auburn's wide receivers coach and eventual interim offensive coordinator. He previously coached for 11 seasons in the NFL in various roles with the Dolphins, Commanders, Steelers and Bills.
Before his coaching career, Hilliard shined as a record-breaking receiver for Florida, where he was a member of the program's first national championship in 1996. Across his three seasons with the Gators, he accounted for 2214 yards (seventh all-time at UF) and 29 touchdowns receiving (second all-time at UF).
He was a consensus All-American in 1996, a UF Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee in 2009, a UF-UGA Hall of Fame Inductee in 2011 and named an SEC Legend in 2009. He is the only receiver in UF history to record four touchdown receptions in a single game, which remains a program record.
After his time at Florida, he played in the NFL for 12 seasons from 1997-2008, playing for the Giants and the Buccaneers. He finished his NFL career with just under 6400 yards and 35 touchdowns.