Former Gators' WR Signs Deal with San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have signed former Florida Gators wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a two-year deal. The deal is worth $9.5 million, with $6 million guaranteed.
The receiver has been a reliable target for the three other teams he has played for;: the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams. He will now join another Gators receiver, Ricky Pearsall. Deebo Samuel is no longer with the team and Brandon Aiyuk has been an injury risk.
Robinson was drafted in 2016 by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round at 126 overall. This came after three years as a Florida Gator. His final college stats were 29 games, 107 receptions, 1,366 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
So far after playing with some of the best quarterbacks the NFL has seen in recent memory (Alex Smith, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Matthew Stafford), he heads to San Francisco to play with Brock Purdy.
In Robinson’s nine-year NFL career so far, he has played 147 games (playing in nearly every single game that his team had), he had 250 receptions of 402 targets, 3013 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns. He will look to add to that this season as the 49ers look to compete in the NFC West.
The Cardinals are still struggling to find their identity as a franchise. The Seahawks traded away Geno Smith and instead signed Sam Darnold to the same contract. They will hope that signing Cooper Kupp from the Rams will be enough to keep them competing. The Rams haven’t done much in terms of free agency. It will be interesting to see if they do something before the draft or in the draft that impacts their team.
If you are Demarcus Robinson, you have to like your chances that the 49ers will return to the forefront of the division this next season.
