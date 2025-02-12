Former Gators WR, Super Bowl Champion Kadarius Toney Arrested
Former Florida Gators wide receiver and two-time Super Bowl champion Kadarius Toney was arrested last week in Georgia over allegations that he strangled a woman, TMZ Sports reported Wednesday.
Toney was arrested on Feb. 6 on one count of aggravated assault - strangulation - and another count of obstructing/harassing 911 calls. His bond was set at $25,000 for each count.
According to police documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Toney allegedly put his hand around a woman's throat during a dispute on Jan. 14. He used enough force to cause her to be unable to breathe, the report said.
According to authorities, Toney left red marks on the women's neck and petechia hemorrhaging in her eyes. He also took the woman's phone to prevent her from calling 911 during the dispute, authorities wrote.
Warrants for his arrest were issued on Jan. 15.
In a four-year career with the Gators, Toney battled injuries and struggled to completely find his footing in the receiver rotation, although his talent and abilities were evident since his freshman season.
He did, however, carve out a strong role in Florida's 2020 offense, where he led the team in receptions (70), yards (984) and was second on the team in touchdowns (10).
Toney would enter the NFL Draft and be picked by the New York Giants with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 draft, but his time with the franchise would be marred by inconsistency. Less than two seasons into his career, in which he recorded 41 catches for 420 yards and no touchdowns, he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Toney found success in two seasons with Kansas City, winning back-to-back Super Bowls. In his first season, he set an NFL record with a 61-yard punt return in the Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, during which he also caught a touchdown.
His second season, however, consisted of multiple injuries and drops, which eventually led to him leaving the team as a free agent after a second Super Bowl win.
After signing with the Cleveland Browns for the 2024 season, Toney began on the practice squad before making one appearance in Week 14, a game in which he muffed a punt and was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. He was released from the organization after the game.