Former UF EDGE TJ Searcy Commits to Texas A&M
Nearly a week after entering the transfer portal, former Florida Gators edge rusher T.J. Searcy has committed to play at Texas A&M, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
His decision to join the Aggies will reunite him with former UF defensive line coach Sean Spencer and former UF linebackers coach Jay Bateman, who is Texas A&M's defensive coordinator. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-5 and 255-pound edge rusher was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 before deciding to commit to Florida. As a transfer recruit, he was also ranked as a four-star and the 12th edge rusher in the country.
This season, the sophomore edge played in all 12 regular season games and started five games, totaling 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles. His best game of the season came against No.5 Texas, when he was Florida’s highest graded defender while finishing with a solo sack and a forced fumble.
In 2023, Searcy was a freshmen All-SEC selection while totaling 26 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss. As a sophomore, he finished the season with 34 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
Before attending Florida, Searcy played at Upson Lee high school in Thomaston, Georgia. He was rated the No. 22 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 22 player in Georgia in the state by 247 Sports. Besides Florida, he had offers from Clemson, Georgia, Florida State and Michigan.
After deciding to transfer from Florida, Searcy visited Auburn last weekend before ultimately deciding to commit to Texas A&M. The sophomore edge is the eighth former Gator to commit to a school since the transfer portal opened in December.