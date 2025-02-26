Former UF QB Signs with European Football League
HAMBURG, Germany-- A former Florida Gators quarterback will be taking his talents overseas.
The European League of Football on Wednesday announced that the Hambug Sea Devils had signed Micah Leon, a former preferred walk-on backup for the Gators, as the team's starting quarterback. Leon spent one season with Florida in 2023, going 2-for-3 for 16 yards in one appearance.
Although his on-field impact during his time as a Gator was very minimal, Leon was the recipient of offseason praise from former UF quarterback and head coach Steve Spurrier.
“Graham Mertz I guess is our starter right now,” Spurrier said an interview with Inside The Gators ahead of the 2023 season. “I like the other kid that has come on, I think his last name is. He was like the third or so, but it seems like coachsaid, every time he’s in there the ball goes up and down the field a good way. So don’t be surprised if Leon doesn’t play some here real soon.”
Spurrier's comments came after Napier named Mertz as the starting quarterback after a position battle with Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III, who battled tendonitis in his rotator cuff at the time, and then-true freshman Max Brown.
After the 2023 season, both Miller III and Brown departed from the program, and Leon began his pursuit for a professional career by participating in UF's pro day, which helped him earn a tryout with the Miami Dolphins.
Prior to his stint with Florida, which was his seventh year of college football, Leon spent time with both NC State and UCONN. In his career, Leon went 12-for-16 for 78 yards.
The European League of Football, which first played in 2021, is a 16-team league with some teams using the names of previous NFL Europe franchises. The Sea Devils are one of the original eight franchises and one of seven teams located in Germany.