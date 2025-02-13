Full List of Gators Invited to NFL Scouting Combine
Nine former Florida Gators are invited to this year's NFL Draft Combine, according to the full list of invited prospects released by the NFL on Thursday.
The full list of invites given to Gators' players can be found below:
- QB Graham Mertz
- RB Montrell Johnson Jr.
- WR Elijhah Badger
- WR Chimere Dike
- OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
- DT Cam Jackson
- LB Shemar James
- CB Jason Marshall Jr.
- P Jeremy Crawshaw
The nine total Gators invited are a significant increase from last season, which saw only receiver Ricky Pearsall and center Kingsley Eguakun invited to the combine. Pearsall would go on to be selected 31st overall by the San Francisco 49ers, making him Florida's lone draft pick last season.
Of the nine, only one left Florida despite having collegiate eligibility in James. A standout in the Reese's Senior Bowl, James recorded three tackles in the game.
Johnson, Badger, Dike, Crenshaw-Dickson, Jackson and Crawshaw have all also participated in postseason all-star games.
Additionally, two remain unclear as to their availability for the combine.
Mertz (ACL) and Marshall Jr. (shoulder) are both coming off of season-ending injuries. Marshall Jr., who sustained his injury in the win over Kentucky, was invited to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl but did not do so. Meanwhile, Mertz, who sustained his injury a week prior in the loss to Tennessee, has been an active rehab participant with hopes to participate in the combine and Florida's pro day.
"I think that for me, it's realizing that OK, the timetable adds up to where there could be a possible pro day," he said on Oct. 16. "There's so many things that are still in sight but for me the biggest thing right now is just focusing on getting this surgery, getting rehabbing."
Florida had one notable omission from the invite list in defensive back Trikweze Bridges. Despite not receiving an invite, the versatile defender recently garnered praise from NFL expert Mel Kiper Jr. for his ability to play multiple positions, size and overall performance in his lone season as a Gator.
"Trikweze Bridges... when you come out of this and you put it all on paper and you say, 'Where do these guys stack up and where do they line up?' With his size, his length, his physicality, Trikweze Bridges, to me, is very under-the-radar. I haven't heard his name a lot. I'm bringing it up now because I watched him all year, impressed me at Florida," Kiper said on the First Draft podcast.
Additionally, the nine Gators invited are joined by former teammates Trevor Etienne, who transferred to Georgia, and Princely Umanmielen, who transferred to Ole Miss.
NFL Scouting Combine, Draft
A total of 329 prospects have been invited by the league to participate in this year's combine, which is set to start on Feb. 24 and conclude on March 3. Live coverage from Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium will be on NFL Network and NFL+.
The NFL Draft, which will be held in Green Bay, Wisc., will begin on April 24 before concluding on April 26.