Florida Gators Insider Hints at Potential Huge Staff Move
If the buzz around the Florida Gators hadn’t been lively enough after the huge flip of wide receiver recruit Dallas Wilson, GatorOnline reporter Zach Abolverdi added fuel to the fire Monday night, hinting at a potential staff move that would make Florida fans ‘go nuts.’
Abolverdi, the reporter who first broke the Wilson flip news as well as many other big stories, spent the night on the Hightop Sports YouTube channel talking to host Shelton and former Gator Steven Harris about all things Florida. As they got into staff changes, Abolverdi sprinkled a little bit of holiday excitement for the viewers.
“Yeah, they are going to have some moves,” Abolverdi said about staff changes, “If what happens actually happens, from what I am hearing, Florida fans would go nuts.”
The Gators staff has been consistently changing over the years, with new faces such as Ron Roberts, Will Harris, Gerald Chatman and Tyler Miles being added just last year. More change is clearly coming, especially with co-defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong’s departure to the University of Houston.
While the potential for a new co-defensive coordinator is obvious, there have also been lingering rumors of an offensive coordinator hire since early in the Gator’s season.
Florida's offense ranked 62th in PPG in the nation and 81st in yards per game. Passing wise, the Billy Napier and Russ Callaway led attack only threw the ball 43.83% of the time, ranking 98th in the country, and averaged only 205.7 yards per game, 90th in the country.
With the highly rated freshman DJ Lagway showing the ability to air it out in his first year, the hope is that we see a more potent passing attack next season, possibly led by a new face.
Though the Florida faithful will surely have many ideas of potential candidates Abolverdi could be hinting at, the Gator writer believes the move will prove to be a big shock to all.
“Nobody knows it is coming,” said Abolverdi, “The only way anyone will know what is coming is if it gets leaked.”
When Hightop host Shelton mentioned the Gators expectations next year being ‘Playoff or bust,’ Abolverdi’s comments sent the audience into even more of a spiral.
“Oh, if this happens, Florida will be…Man.”
For now, Gators fans will just have to wait and see, hoping for some exciting news under the Christmas tree this year.