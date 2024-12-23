Gators Officially Sign WR Dallas Wilson
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators on Sunday officially signed Tampa Bay Tech (Fla.) wide receiver Dallas Wilson, who ranks as the No. 26 overall recruit and No. 3 recruit in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports.
How the Gators got to this point maybe wasn’t the most orthodox, though.
Wilson (6-3, 193 pounds) initially committed to Oregon back in January of 2023 and had been a part of the Ducks’ class for almost two years.
However, things in his recruitment became shaky as Early Signing Day approached. Despite his long standing commitment to the Ducks, he made some noise when he took a visit to Gainesville in November to watch the Gators victory over the LSU Tigers. Then, news came out after the game had ended that he’d even set a return date to the Swamp for the week after.
Fortunately for the Ducks, Wilson never took that visit. And, at the time, it seemed like a very good thing for Oregon head coach Dan Lanning. Things started to quiet down when it came to Florida and the Oregon chatter was loud.
But, Florida wouldn’t be kept down for long.
Heading into the final night before Early Signing Day, reports came out that the Gators were making a late run at Wilson and that they were actually gaining traction in his recruitment. The Gators even received predictions to land him the day of his signing ceremony.
It was starting to look like the Gators had all the momentum. That was until Wilson shut all of it down by announcing that he’d be honoring his commitment and signing with the Ducks.
Somehow though, this battle for his signature hadn’t ended.
With the Gators preparing for their bowl game, Wilson surprisingly made the headlines once again. This time, it was about him requesting to be released from his financial affidavit tying him to Oregon. According to On3’s Zach Abolverdi, he planned on signing with the Gators upon his release.
Then, he all but confirmed this news with visits to Raymond James Stadium to watch Florida take down Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl before visiting the University of Florida for the weekend.
He now joins Vernell Brown III, Naeshaun Montgomery and Muizz Tounkara as the high school receivers signed in Florida's 2025 class. He is also the second pass catcher to have signed with the Gators in the past week with former UCLA receiver J. Michael Sturdivant as the other.
Learn more about Wilson’s abilities from 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins’ scouting report on the five-star receiver.
“Self-assertive wide receiver with the size, hands and speed to emerge as a true impact player for a College Football Playoff contender. Overall, should be viewed as one of the top pass catchers in the 2025 cycle given his big-play capabilities and rare physical features. Could find success in a variety of different offensive attacks and ability to make contested catches might have him in the rotation sooner rather than later.”