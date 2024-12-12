All Gators

Gators 2025 SEC Schedule Released

The SEC has released its conference schedule for the 2025 season.

Cam Parker

Florida Gators edge T.J. Searcy (19) and Florida Gators edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) sacks LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) causing a fumble during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The Gators defeated the Tigers 27-16. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
Florida Gators edge T.J. Searcy (19) and Florida Gators edge George Gumbs Jr. (34) sacks LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) causing a fumble during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The Gators defeated the Tigers 27-16. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday released its conference schedule for all 16 teams in the 2025 season. The league will stay at eight conference games per team amidst debate on whether or not the SEC should move to a nine-game slate.

In short, the Florida Gators will play the same conference opponents as the 2024 season with flipped locations. Additionally, the Gators' matchup against Georgia will remain in Jacksonville for the 2025 season before moving to Atlanta and Tampa for 2026 and 2027 due to stadium renovation. The series will return to Jacksonville in 2028 until at least the 2031 season.

The 2025 SEC slate marks a group of rare scheduling matchups date-wise for the Gators.

The Gators' SEC slate opens with a trip to Baton Rouge (La.) for a matchup against LSU on Sept. 13, the second-earliest in the rivalry's history that the teams will meet. The previous was Sept. 25, 1937, the first matchup in the series' history.

Additionally November matchups between Kentucky (Nov. 8) and Tennessee (Nov. 22) are rare occurrences. Florida last played the two teams that late in the same season was in 2020.

The 2025 season will see the Gators return to two former SEC West locations while also hosting one of the SEC's newest teams for the first time in over 80 years.

Florida will travel to College Station (Tx.) for the first time since 2022 on Oct. 11. It will be the Gators' fourth time traveling to Texas A&M since the Aggies joined the SEC ahead of the 2012 season. It will also be Florida's first time facing Ole Miss as the visitor since 2020. The Gators have won two-straight as the visitor against the Rebels.

Also of note, Florida faced Texas for the first time in over 80 years this season, and next season will be the first time the Gators host the Longhorns since that same 1940 season on Oct. 4. It will get a bye the week before.

The Gators' full 2025 schedule can be found below. All times and television designations will be released at later dates.

Florida Gators' 2025 Schedule

Date

Opponent

Location

Aug. 30

Long Island

Gainesville, Fla.

Sept. 6

USF

Gainesville, Fla.

Sept. 13

@ LSU

Baton Rouge, La.

Sept. 20

@ Miami (Fla.)

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Oct. 4

Texas

Gainesville, Fla.

Oct. 11

@ Texas A&M

Bryan-College Station, Tx.

Oct. 18

Mississippi State

Gainesville, Fla.

Nov. 1

vs. Georgia

Jacksonville, Fla.

Nov. 8

@ Kentucky

Lexington, Ky.

Nov. 15

@ Ole Miss

Oxford, Miss.

Nov. 22

Tennessee

Gainesville, Fla.

Nov. 29

Florida State

Gainesville, Fla.

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

