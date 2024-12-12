Gators 2025 SEC Schedule Released
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday released its conference schedule for all 16 teams in the 2025 season. The league will stay at eight conference games per team amidst debate on whether or not the SEC should move to a nine-game slate.
In short, the Florida Gators will play the same conference opponents as the 2024 season with flipped locations. Additionally, the Gators' matchup against Georgia will remain in Jacksonville for the 2025 season before moving to Atlanta and Tampa for 2026 and 2027 due to stadium renovation. The series will return to Jacksonville in 2028 until at least the 2031 season.
The 2025 SEC slate marks a group of rare scheduling matchups date-wise for the Gators.
The Gators' SEC slate opens with a trip to Baton Rouge (La.) for a matchup against LSU on Sept. 13, the second-earliest in the rivalry's history that the teams will meet. The previous was Sept. 25, 1937, the first matchup in the series' history.
Additionally November matchups between Kentucky (Nov. 8) and Tennessee (Nov. 22) are rare occurrences. Florida last played the two teams that late in the same season was in 2020.
The 2025 season will see the Gators return to two former SEC West locations while also hosting one of the SEC's newest teams for the first time in over 80 years.
Florida will travel to College Station (Tx.) for the first time since 2022 on Oct. 11. It will be the Gators' fourth time traveling to Texas A&M since the Aggies joined the SEC ahead of the 2012 season. It will also be Florida's first time facing Ole Miss as the visitor since 2020. The Gators have won two-straight as the visitor against the Rebels.
Also of note, Florida faced Texas for the first time in over 80 years this season, and next season will be the first time the Gators host the Longhorns since that same 1940 season on Oct. 4. It will get a bye the week before.
The Gators' full 2025 schedule can be found below. All times and television designations will be released at later dates.
Florida Gators' 2025 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Location
Aug. 30
Long Island
Gainesville, Fla.
Sept. 6
USF
Gainesville, Fla.
Sept. 13
@ LSU
Baton Rouge, La.
Sept. 20
@ Miami (Fla.)
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Oct. 4
Texas
Gainesville, Fla.
Oct. 11
@ Texas A&M
Bryan-College Station, Tx.
Oct. 18
Mississippi State
Gainesville, Fla.
Nov. 1
vs. Georgia
Jacksonville, Fla.
Nov. 8
@ Kentucky
Lexington, Ky.
Nov. 15
@ Ole Miss
Oxford, Miss.
Nov. 22
Tennessee
Gainesville, Fla.
Nov. 29
Florida State
Gainesville, Fla.