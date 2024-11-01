Florida-Georgia to Return to Jacksonville from 2028-2031
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Just days after a report indicated that the Florida Gators' yearly matchup with Georgia would move to Atlanta and Tampa for the 2026 and 2027 matchups, the two universities on Friday officially announced the rivalry would return to Jacksonville from 2028-2031.
The decision to move the game to Atlanta and Tampa comes on the heels of a planned $1.4 billion renovation to EverBank Stadium, which hosts the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars will play in a reduced capacity in 2026 before playing elsewhere in 2027, with UF's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium being an option.
"The Florida-Georgia Game has enjoyed a longstanding and special relationship with the City of Jacksonville, and we are pleased to continue one of college football's great traditions there in 2028 once the impressive renovations to EverBank Stadium are complete," said UF athletic director Scott Stricklin in a press release. "For 2026 and 2027, the chance to continue the neutral site history of the series, while also maximizing revenue opportunities that are so critical during this transformative time in college athletics, make playing games in Atlanta and Tampa incredibly attractive. Both cities are special to Gator fans and offer venues that will provide wonderful experiences for both fans and players."
Jacksonville has hosted the annual Florida-Georgia game every season since 1933 except for the 1994 and 1995 matchups, during which each school hosted one game due to stadium renovations. The 2028 matchup will mark the 96th meeting between the two schools in Jacksonville.
"We are honored to extend the time-honored tradition of the Florida-Georgia rivalry game in Jacksonville for four more years. It is the result of many months of close collaboration with our partners at the University of Georgia and the University of Florida," said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan, via the press release. "There is shared excitement by all parties for the game to return to Jacksonville in the "Stadium of the Future," which will be a world-class stadium that meets NFL standards, starting in 2028. We are grateful that this matchup will continue bringing our communities together to celebrate college football and drive economic impact."
With the impending renovation, debates started over whether the matchup should move to a different neutral site or move to a home-and-home series, either temporarily or even on a permanent basis. UF head coach Billy Napier on Wednesday stated the financial impact of having the game at a neutral site could have played a big role.
"Kirby (Smart) and I probably both agree that it'd be awesome to play a home-and-home, but we also know that there's a tremendous amount of revenue created by having this game in a neutral site," Napier said. "Money makes the world go round, and certainly the amount of revenue that's generated."
The Gators will be the designated home team for the 2027 game in Tampa, which will mark just the second time the teams will meet in the city. The first came in 1919, which was just the third meeting between Florida and Georgia.
"The Gators are excited about the opportunity to play Georgia in Tampa in 2027," Stricklin said. "Tampa Bay is a special Gator community and Raymond James Stadium, which has hosted both CFP National Championships and Super Bowls, will be a fantastic venue for fans of both schools. We are appreciative of the work and effort of Rob Higgins and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission to make this game happen and we are looking forward to building on the many memories the Gators have from playing in Tampa."
Florida last played in Tampa during the 2021 season in the Gasparilla Bowl. The Gators previously played at USF in Tampa that same season.
Meanwhile, Florida will be the designated away team in 2026 in Atlanta, which marks the first matchup between the rivals in the city. Florida last played in Atlanta for the 2020 SEC Championship.
Ticket information, kickoff times and other game-related information for the future Florida-Georgia games will be released at another time. The 2024 edition kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.