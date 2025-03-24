Gators Add Furman to 2028 Schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Monday announced it had added another non-conference opponent to its future slate. On Sept. 2, 2028, the program will welcome Furman for the 10th matchup between the two programs.
The teams last met in 2011, a 54-32 win for the Gators, with Florida holding a 7-2 head-to-head advantage after seven-straight victories. The first matchup was held in 1922, a Furman win.
The schools also have a direct tie to each other by way of UF head coach Billy Napier, who was a four-year letterwinner and two-time All-Southern Conference as the Paladins' starting quarterback. Napier set school records for career completion percentage (64.8 percent) and passing yards in a season (2,475) while being a finalist for the Walter Payton Award (most outstanding FCS offensive player) as a senior.
He also led the Paladins to two conference titles and an appearance in the Division I-AA National Championship game. Napier has since been inducted into the university's Athletic Hall of Fame.
With Florida adding Furman to its non-conference schedule, the Gators have likely rounded out its non-conference slate for 2028. The team will also host Colorado and are set to travel to Arizona State in addition to its yearly matchup against FSU.
However, this could change as the SEC mulls over a decision on whether or not to add a ninth conference game.
Florida Gators Future Non-Conference/Non-FSU Opponents
2026
- Campbell (Sept. 12)
2028
- Furman (Sept. 2)
- Colorado (TBD)
- @ Arizona State (TBD)
2029
- @ Colorado (TBD)
2030
- @ UCF (TBD)
2031
- Arizona State (TBD)
- @ Notre Dame (TBD)
2032
- Notre Dame (TBD)
2033
- UCF (TBD)