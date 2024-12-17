Gators OL Austin Barber Announces Intentions for Next Season
Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber is sticking around. He stated his intention to return to Gainesville for a fifth and final year.
“Yeah, I’m gonna come back for my final year here at the University of Florida. I’m excited to be back with the team and all these guys I have been here with.”
His word comes the day after fellow member of the offensive line, center Jake Slaughter announced he was returning next season.
Barber played 12 games at left tackle for the Gators this season. He logged 664 total offensive snaps with a pass block grade of 70.2 according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
He was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following the Gators 45-28 win over Mississippi State in Week Four. In the game, he picked up his first career touchdown.
Barber has been part of a Gators team that’s experienced a major momentum swing in the second half of the season. After being blown out by Texas 49-17, Florida won the final three games of the regular season. This included upset wins over No. 22 LSU and No. 9 Ole Miss in the Swamp.
With the Gasparilla Bowl coming up, Barber will be looking to help carry the momentum from this season’s turnaround into next season.
“Oh I think it would be great just to get another win under our belt. Going 8-5, bringing that together. Get some momentum going into the offseason. Showing people that we can play and just believing that we can win here.”
Barber has played 37 games in a Gators uniform, including 13 games in 2022 and nine games in 2023, starting eight of them. Out of high school, he was a four-start recruit, according to 247 Sports.