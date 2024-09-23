Gators OL Austin Barber Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Fresh off a 45-28 win over Mississippi State, Florida Gators' tackle Austin Barber will have more to celebrate on Monday after being named the SEC's Offensive Lineman of the Week.
Against the Bulldogs, Florida racked up 503 yards of total offense, 277 of which came through the ground, and did not allow a single sack or quarterback hurry. Barber himself racked up a Pro Football Focus grade of 70.6, which included a pass-blocking grade of 85.3.
He was the Gators' highest-graded pass-blocker and ninth-highest-graded overall offensive player, per PFF.
Not to mention, he'll go down in the Gator history books after scoring a touchdown in the win. On a DJ Lagway scramble to the end zone, Lagway fumbled the ball near the goalline, and Barber fell on top of it for his first-collegiate score.
"Just a little overdue," Barber said on Saturday of his touchdown.
Barber is the first UF offensive lineman to score a touchdown since Thomas Moody caught a six-yard touchdown on Nov. 11, 2000 against South Carolina. It's the first touchdown by an FBS offensive lineman this season.
“Yeah, my coach always tells us to chase the ball, you see the ball get on the ball, and then, we rep it a lot so we just, I saw it on the ground and did my best to just get on it as fast as I can," he further explained.
Overall, Florida's offense won the day behind it's two-quarterback system with Lagway and Mertz, who combined for 277 passing yards, four total touchdowns, no turnovers and only two incompletions. Each led multiple touchdown drives, as well.
"Yeah I mean they bring two elements of the game," Barber said. "You definitely saw it today, they both do a great job of communication and seeing the field and telling us different points and checks and stuff like that which is really good and I have full confidence in Graham and DJ that like, I trust them, that whoever is on the field we’re gonna be really good. It’s really fun blocking for both of those guys, a lot of fun.”
Now, the Gators get a much-needed break with a bye week before returning to the Swamp for a matchup against UCF on Oct. 5. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.