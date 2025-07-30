Gators' Barber, Slaughter Named to Outland Trophy Watchlist
Two of the Florida Gators' best offensive linemen, Jake Slaughter and Austin Barber, were named to the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List on Tuesday, the Football Writers Association of America announced. The annual award recognizes the nation’s most outstanding interior offensive lineman.
The preseason watch list is composed of 50 returning standout interior linemen. There are 35 different programs represented in this year’s preseason list.
Slaughter is one of nine centers to be named to this list, while Barber is one of 16 offensive tackles nominated.
Slaughter had one of the best years by any center in the country last year, earning 2024 AP All-American First Team and 2024 AP All-SEC First Team honors. Additionally, he was named to the USA Today All-SEC First Team, the PFF All-American First Team, the ESPN All-American Team and the 247Sports/CBS Sports All-American Second Team in 2024.
He started every game for the Gators in 2024, leading them in snaps with 800 total. He also received an 81.1 offensive grade and a 79.0 run blocking grade from PFF. His offensive grade was ranked fifth nationally among centers, and his run blocking grade ranked him seventh in the country.
Florida’s other nominee, Barber, has been a constant along the offensive line for the Gators since emerging as a contributor in 2022. He has played in 38 games in his college career, with 35 of them coming over the past three years. That includes playing in all 13 games in 2022 and 2024.
He also made the College Football News (CFN) Freshman All-American First Team in 2022 after appearing in all 13 games (five starts) as a redshirt freshman.
The winner of the Outland Trophy will be announced on Friday, Dec. 12.