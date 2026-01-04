Gators In The Lead For ACC Transfer Offensive Lineman

The Florida Gators are an early leader for a former ACC interior offensive lineman transfer who entered the portal Saturday.

Harrison Moore, a Georgia Tech transfer who started in eight games for the Yellow Jackets as a true sophomore, has Florida at the top of his list, he tells Florida Gators On SI. The lineman has played 866 total snaps in his career without allowing a sack. In 2025, he split time playing at Center and Left Guard in the new Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner’s offense.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman earned a 63.6 PFF grade in his first season starting games for Georgia Tech, highlighted by a 68.4 pass-blocking rating. He was one of just 36 centers in the country to not let up a sack in over 600 snaps on the year.

While Moore has a clear connection with the new Gators playcaller Faulkner, he also has a familiarity with transfer quarterback Aaron Philo, who is currently on a visit in Gainesville and likely to commit to the program. Moore and Philo are two of four Georgia tech transfers to be linked to Florida, with wideouts Isiah Canion and Bailey Stockton also rumored to have interest in the program due to their connection to the former Yellow Jacket offensive coordinator.

Moore adds to a list of offensive linemen that Florida is trending towards adding, as the Gators currently have two targets on campus for visits in iOL TJ Shanahan and OT Eagan Boyer, both transfers from Penn State.

The Gators' recruiting in the offensive trenches has seen an impressive uptick after the hiring of offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, a former Gator who won two national championships playing for the program and is now seen as one of the best coaches of the position in the country.

Under Trautwein, Faulkner and new head coach Jon Sumrall, the Gators' offensive line will look much different in 2026, with three full time starters graduating after last season in Austin Barber, Damieon George and Jake Slaughter. Slaughter, Florida’s All-American center, leaves the Gators with a gaping hole at an important position.

However, Florida has been able to retain a large majority of their 2025 unit with eligibility remaining, including Roedrick Kearney, Knijeah Harris, Bryce Lovett and Caden Jones. Redshirt freshman Jason Zandamela has also been reported to likely stay with the program, a possible candidate for the starting center job.

Florida is expected to continue to be aggressive in the portal until it closes Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

