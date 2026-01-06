Gators Continue Pipeline From Penn State with Latest OT Addition

Another former Penn State football player is heading to Gainesville. According to On3's Blake Alderman, offensive tackle Eagan Boyer has committed to the Florida Gators. The news came not too long after the word that Florida had landed Penn State interior lineman transfer TJ Shanahan Jr.

Breaking: Florida lands another Penn State OL transfer



Boyer was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and saw limited action during his time at Penn State. He played four games during his freshman year in 2024, giving him a redshirt status. He saw increased action the following year, playing in eight games, but starting one.

The Gators are tasked with rebuilding the offensive line after key departures, either due to being out of eligibility or the transfer portal. Two notable losses include center Jake Slaughter and offensive lineman Austin Barber. Head coach Jon Sumrall made it clear when he arrived in Gainesville that he would make the portal a key tool.

"We will use the transfer portal. If you've studied my rosters the last couple years, I haven't had the resources to keep very many of my good players. They all end up getting poached," Sumrall said on Dec. 1 at his introductory press conference. "So I've had to embrace the transfer portal probably more than most, maybe even more than I'd like to at times, by necessity. But we will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies."

It has been an eventful past two days for the Gators. They have landed commitments from Baylor safety DJ Coleman, Baylor defensive lineman DK Kalu, James Madison tight end Lacota Dippre and Georgia Tech receiver Bailey Stockton.

The Gators are coming off a 4-8 finish to a 2025 season that started with high hopes. The Gators had come off an 8-5 finish and their first bowl win under Billy Napier. They were ranked to start the year, but the expectations imploded by week two with an 18-16 loss to USF at home. Napier was out after with over Mississippi State on Oct. 18.

With Jon Sumrall now at the helm, they look to finally correct course after years in limbo. The Gators have had one winning season since 2020 and are on head coach No. 3 of the decade if Dan Mullen is included.

The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

