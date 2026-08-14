Gators' Baugh Tabbed Preseason First-Team All-American by ESPN

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Arguably the Florida Gators' most dangerous offensive weapon heading into the 2026 season has earned notable preseason honors on Thursday, with ESPN selecting running back Jadan Baugh as a first-team preseason All-American.

Baugh, who was also on the Preseason All-SEC Second Team (running back) and Third Team (all-purpose), is fresh off an electrifying sophomore campaign that saw him finish third in the SEC in rushing yards and tally 10 touchdowns. He also averaged 5.3 yards per carry and led all conference backs with 33 receptions for 210 yards, according to ESPN Research.

Another area to highlight on his scouting report is how difficult he makes it for opposing defenders to bring him down. According to ESPN Research, Baugh forced 81 missed tackles and rushed for 782 yards after contact.

He is now set to lead the Gators running back room, a unit filled with major talent. The tailbacks backing up Baugh are Evan Pryor, Duke Clark and London Montgomery.

It was not guaranteed he would be back in an Orange and Blue uniform for the upcoming season, though. Following a down year for the Gators in 2025 that resulted in Billy Napier's firing, there was speculation that Baugh could be on the move.

However, shortly after Florida hired Jon Sumrall, the new head coach made it a priority to retain the bruising running back for next season. That includes showing up at Baugh's grandmother's house on Christmas.

"We sat there and just talked about everything, and that stuck out to me the most because that shows a guy who cares," Baugh said at SEC Media Days. "It showed a guy with character that when anything's going on, he does not care to a point where we're just trying to get me back on the team, you know?"

In addition to Sumrall's efforts, Baugh made it known that being a Gator meant more than wearing other colors.

"One, just being a Gator is everything to me and being able to just play for the fans that support us when we're down, up, regardless," Baugh said, via USA Today. "They came around and embraced me with open arms just to keep going."

Now that he is suiting up for the Gators this fall, it also provides him the opportunity to do something no other Florida running back has ever done in program history, which is rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. Not even Gator legends Fred Taylor and Emmitt Smith have accomplished this feat.

Baugh was also tabbed to preseason watch lists for the Maxwell Award and the Hornung Award.

Florida opens its season on September 5 at 7:45 p.m. against FAU. That game is scheduled to be broadcast on the SEC Network.

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