Trio of Gators Named Preseason All-SEC Heading Into 2026 Season

Three members of the Florida Gators were named Preseason All-SEC on Friday, with running back Jadan Baugh named to the second team as a running back and third team as an all-purpose player, receiver Vernell Brown III named to the second team as a return specialist and outside linebacker Jayden Woods named to the third team as a defensive lineman.

Baugh, who became Florida's first single-season 1,000-yard rusher since 2015 with 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns last season, headlines Florida's offensive weapons for 2026.

"I mean, we want to get our best players the football, and he’s one of them," head coach Jon Sumrall said on Wednesday at SEC Media Day. "We’ve got to be good around him, but, you know, there’s a lot of areas where Jadan’s already a proven player. There’s areas where I think we can help him continue to grow and improve, and maybe create more explosive plays for himself, but he’s physical, he’s strong, he’s faster than you give him credit for.

"He’s hit great numbers on the GPS this summer. I’m fired up to watch him play in this system, because I think you get a guy like that maybe in some one-on-one space tackles, it’s like okay he can run through you, around you, a lot of different ways to make a play.”

Jadan Baugh headlines Florida's offense in 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brown III, meanwhile, led Florida with 40 receptions for 512 yards, becoming the first true freshman in program history to lead the Gators in both stat categories. As Florida's primary returner, he recorded 261 yards across 18 total kick and punt returns, becoming one of two freshman and 18 total players in the FBS to have five 20-plus-yard returns.

“I just want to go out there and be the best player I can be every game," Brown III said of his goals going into the season. Like I say, the results, the stats and all that is a byproduct of the work. So just going in and putting in the work and winning each day. That way, when opportunities present itself, I'm prepared.”

Woods rounds out Florida's representatives on the preseason teams as the Gators' lone defensive player listed. As a true freshman, Woods led Florida with 3.5 sacks and was third on the team with five tackles for loss. Overall, he recorded 28 tackles, one interception, one pass deflection, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery in 2025.

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