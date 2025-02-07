Gators Billy Napier Speaks on Spring Portal Aggressiveness
After a winter portal where Florida Gators finished 61st in ON3’s class rankings, 14th out of 16 SEC teams and only signed five players, the Gators enter the spring expecting to add more.
While head coach Billy Napier has clearly prioritized high school recruiting in his time at UF, Florida has found success in their moderate approach to the portal. In Napier’s recent press conference, he mentioned a conviction in their strategy.
"We haven't always signed the flashiest name out there, but I think we've been pretty spot on in terms of the production that we get,” said Napier, “I just walked by Caleb Banks in the hallway there. I'd say that one turned out OK. I think about Cam Jackson, Graham Mertz, Ricky Pearsall, O'Cyrus Torrence, Montrell Johnson, Chimere Dike, Elijhah Badger, Pup Howard, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Trikweze Bridges.”
Though Florida’s portal class has never ranked over 6th in the SEC, only averaging around 10 commitments per year the past three cycles, their quality-over-quantity approach has worked out for the most part.
Just last year, five of Florida’s top 10 graded players by PFF (min.200 snaps) were at one time transfers, with Crenshaw-Dickson and Badger both receiving grades in the top five in their first years with the team. Of the seven transfers from the 2024 cycle to play over 200 snaps for Florida, four finished inside the top 30 PFF graded players for their positions in the SEC, while Pupp Howard just missed being the fifth, finishing at 32nd amongst linebackers.
After the few additions they added this winter, there will likely be a few more spots the Gators will address heading into a critical 2025 season.
“We’ve got some room… there's another cycle in the spring,” Napier said, “We have typically gotten through spring ball, assessed the roster…What do we need…try to go address some things.”
In the Winter cycle, Florida seemed focused on a few positions of need. Most specifically: wide receiver, defensive back and interior defensive lineman. Over the course of the cycle, Florida showed interest in many players from all three positions, yet only came away with two commits: J. Michael Sturdivant and Micheal Caraway Jr. Despite bringing in multiple interior lineman for visits, such as Keeshawn Silver and Hero Kanu, Florida came away with nothing to pair with Caleb Banks. While adding to their defensive interior will likely be the top priority in the spring, Napier mentions defensive back as still another position of interest.
“Pleased with that group (DB) as a whole… and think we could potentially add more players there,” Napier said. “We have a few scholarships left, so, on the defensive side of the ball, there's a little bit of potential movement there.”
While it is clear Florida still plans to make important additions to the roster, Napier and staff will remain patient and diligent with their targets.
“I think that every cycle we're going to sign players that we think fit and we don't reach. We don't take one that we don't (like),” said Napier. “...one of the worst things you can do is overspend and bring a guy into your locker room to create issues. So, we're looking for fits, positional needs, and it's gotta work out.”
While the Gators team is packed with young talent and most positions seem set, Florida seems likely to stay moderate in the spring portal, looking for the last one or two adds to complete their roster. Though it may feel like Florida’s chances of making a splash offseason move are gone, Don’t underestimate Napier’s ability to find the next Badger or Peasall sitting in the spring portal like he has done years before.