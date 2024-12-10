Trio of Transfer Visits Lined Up for the Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – With a bowl game next week, this week looks like the most likely time Florida will be hosting transfers on official visits, and the Gators have already begun scheduling them.
Right now, the first two up on the docket are former Kentucky defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver and former UCLA quarterback Justyn Martin. The higher ranked and more coveted of the two, Silver, comes in at No. 25 in 247Sports’ 2025 College Football Transfer Portal ranking.
Additionally, there is a top four for the defensive lineman, according to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, and those four schools are Florida, Miami, Michigan and USC. The Gators will be the first to receive an official visit as it starts today and will end on Wednesday, per multiple reports.
Silver, a 6-foot-4, 336-pound defensive lineman from Rocky Mount (N.C.), originally committed and signed with North Carolina coming out of high school before transferring to Kentucky. He was a target for the Gators in that 2021 recruiting cycle, but it didn’t pan out for them at the time.
Since then, he has 46 tackles and one sack across four seasons with the Tar Heels and the Kentucky Wildcats.
For Martin, the other transfer target visiting this week, he ranks as the 52nd-overall prospect in the 247Sports’ transfer ranking and will begin his official visit on Wednesday, according to 247Sports’ Blake Alderman.
The former Bruin measures in at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and is a native of Inglewood, Calif. He spent two seasons with UCLA, playing in five games across those two years. He did make one start this season against playoff-bound Penn State and in this game, he completed 22 of his 30 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown.
It could be a tough sell for Martin, though, as he may be looking for a place to be the number one on the depth chart at his position and Florida already has star freshman DJ Lagway leading the offense. However, it can’t hurt to try to get him in the fold and there has to be some interest in the Gators if he’s willing to visit.
In addition to these two, the Gators have also set up a visit with former Jacksonville State safety Zechariah Poyser. Poyser stands in at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds and is redshirt freshman from Wildwood, Fla., who had a breakout 2024 campaign.
In his first year with Jacksonville State, he only played in five games and recorded one interception. However, in 2024, he played in 13 games and made 75 total tackles, had three interceptions and recovered two fumbles.
The Gators will be in need of some safety help as they are losing Trikweze Bridges after this season, so it is no surprise seeing it go after Poyser. It won’t be easy though as he has set up visits with LSU and Auburn as well.
