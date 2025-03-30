Gators Coach Seems to Give Jadan Baugh Small Wakeup Call
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- While Jadan Baugh was one of the best and most surprising players for the Florida Gators last season as a true freshman, running backs coach Jabbar Juluke isn’t ready to give him his props just yet.
“He has a lot of work to do.” Juluke said when asked about the star rusher. “I equate it to having a wedding, right, I want him to have a wedding, but when your brides and your groom don’t show up to get their tuxedo and their dress fit, you’ve got to chase them down – you see the finished product on the field, that’s the reception. So, he’s a work in progress.”
After a year where Baugh broke onto the collegiate scene, rushing for 673 yards and seven touchdowns, the sophomore now looks to step into the lead back role left by Montrell Johnson Jr.
Though the talent is there, Juluke questions his love for the game.
“He’s very talented. He loves football… He’s not in love with it yet, and we’re trying to get him to be (in) love (with) football.” Juluke said. “His ceiling is extremely high but he does have some work to improve on. We all do, even myself, and we’re trying to get better everyday, and I think Jadan is heading in the right direction.”
With Johnson off to the NFL, Florida’s rushing group not only loses a 3,000-yard career rusher, but also a strong leader amongst the unit.
“Montrell Johnson is definitely going to be missed. His experience, his leadership – those are things that he brought to the table for us, and he was a good football player.” Juluke said when asked about the lead backs departure. “He was a great example for Jadan, Treyaun (Webb), Ja’Kobi (Jackson), KD (Daniels). I think that those guys had an opportunity to see how a professional worked, and I’m hoping that that carries over with them so they can have an opportunity to go out here and be that type of example.”
Baugh seems to be primed to take over a majority of Johnson Jr.’s carries, but a deep group leaves nothing a guarantee. The Gators have a lot of talent in their backfield, including an experienced Jackson and talented but unproven backs such as Webb and Daniels. Despite Baugh’s impressive 5.1 yards per carry in his first year, there are plenty of mouths looking to be fed.
“KD’s in love with it, right, he wants it, he’s hungry and he wants to go prove that he can play,” Juluke said. “Jack Cheese, Kobi Jack Cheese (Jackson) is what we call him… I think has a little more in his tank, you know, he’s built himself up mentally and physically as a really productive football player in the SEC, and I’m excited about what he’s going to be able to do as the season progresses as well.”
Though Juluke’s comments on Baugh could seem like a wakeup call for the young player, pushing him to embrace his work, the well respected coach still spoke highly of the young back and all he has accomplished.
“I’m extremely proud of him, what he’s done in the classroom, what he’s done on the football field. It’s not easy to be a freshman and come play well in the SEC, and he was able to do so. It’s a sense of who he is and how much he wanted to improve, and again it goes back to having a good example,” Juluke said about Baugh. “Montrell would not allow him not to be a student of the game, so he’s going to have to continue to do so, and I’m looking forward to who he can become.”
After showing just a glimpse of the potential he holds, there is clearly a higher expectation for Baugh within the building. If he is going to have the season many fans expect from him, maybe a wakeup call is exactly what he needs to push him towards greatness.