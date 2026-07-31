Gators Commit Reclassifies, Will Join Program This Fall
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Florida Gators fall camp starts next week, while there will be a new addition to the roster when
the program takes the practice field and prepares for the new season.
Three-star defensive tackle Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui will forgo his senior year at Coral
Gables High School and instead reclassify to the 2026 recruiting class, becoming the 20th
enrolled prospect for Florida in the class and adding to a defensive line unit that lacked depth.
While Keumajou Yondui was just the 551st player nationally in the 2027 class and the 68th
ranked player at his position, the England native is one of the more enticing athletes in the
entire country and still very new to American football, instead playing soccer since the age of
three and basketball since 10.
At 6-foot-2.5 and 295 pounds, Keumajou Yondui used such versatility to play defensive tackle,
offensive tackle and was even the kickoff specialist for his Cavaliers squad.
“I don’t play like your typical lineman,” the multi-sport star told Florida Gators on SI. “... I use a
lot more of my feet and I'm very silky and hard to put hands on.”
Though Keumajou Yondui is already a more ‘raw’ prospect coming out of high school, the early
experience and the ability to be coached by Gerald Chatman could accelerate his development
and be extremely impactful for the high-potential defender. Throughout his process, the Gators'
pitch was centered around development with the idea that he could one day be drafted to the
NFL, following the path of many former players coached by Chatman, including the recent first
round pick Caleb Banks.
Now joining the program this fall and being eligible to play in the upcoming football season, the
prospect’s early enrollment will certainly aid a defensive interior that was in need of more bodies
as well. The group, headlined by returners Brendan Bett and Jeremiah McCloud, already lacked
much proven production, while Southern Miss transfer Mason Clinton’s surgery this spring
added more concern.
There likely shouldn’t be much expectation for an immediate impact by Keumajou Yondui this
season, but the addition gives Florida more safety at the position and could especially help the
prospect's development in the long term.
The Gators staff is certainly high on his talent, making the Homerton native one to watch when
Florida’s camp starts and an exciting story to monitor for the future.
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Dylan Olive. Bio: Dylan Olive is a contributing writer at Florida Gators on SI from Key West, FL. He is a recent graduate from the University of Florida. When not writing, he is likely spending time with his wife and dog or watching the New York Yankees or Giants. Twitter: @DylanOlive_UFFollow @DylanOlive_UF