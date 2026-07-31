Gators Commit Reclassifies, Will Join Program This Fall

Florida Gators fall camp starts next week, while there will be a new addition to the roster when

the program takes the practice field and prepares for the new season.

Three-star defensive tackle Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui will forgo his senior year at Coral

Gables High School and instead reclassify to the 2026 recruiting class, becoming the 20th

enrolled prospect for Florida in the class and adding to a defensive line unit that lacked depth.

While Keumajou Yondui was just the 551st player nationally in the 2027 class and the 68th

ranked player at his position, the England native is one of the more enticing athletes in the

entire country and still very new to American football, instead playing soccer since the age of

three and basketball since 10.

At 6-foot-2.5 and 295 pounds, Keumajou Yondui used such versatility to play defensive tackle,

offensive tackle and was even the kickoff specialist for his Cavaliers squad.

Why were top programs like Texas, Georgia and Miami after newest #Gators 3⭐️ DT commit Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui?



Here is all 295 pounds of him booting a kickoff AND making the tackle on the return, followed by the lineman running a FAKE PUNT



Incredible athlete at his size. pic.twitter.com/u1PvCcfkuS — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) May 6, 2026

“I don’t play like your typical lineman,” the multi-sport star told Florida Gators on SI. “... I use a

lot more of my feet and I'm very silky and hard to put hands on.”

Though Keumajou Yondui is already a more ‘raw’ prospect coming out of high school, the early

experience and the ability to be coached by Gerald Chatman could accelerate his development

and be extremely impactful for the high-potential defender. Throughout his process, the Gators'

pitch was centered around development with the idea that he could one day be drafted to the

NFL, following the path of many former players coached by Chatman, including the recent first

round pick Caleb Banks.

Now joining the program this fall and being eligible to play in the upcoming football season, the

prospect’s early enrollment will certainly aid a defensive interior that was in need of more bodies

as well. The group, headlined by returners Brendan Bett and Jeremiah McCloud, already lacked

much proven production, while Southern Miss transfer Mason Clinton’s surgery this spring

added more concern.



There likely shouldn’t be much expectation for an immediate impact by Keumajou Yondui this

season, but the addition gives Florida more safety at the position and could especially help the

prospect's development in the long term.



The Gators staff is certainly high on his talent, making the Homerton native one to watch when

Florida’s camp starts and an exciting story to monitor for the future.

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