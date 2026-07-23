Gators HC Jon Sumrall Responds to Criticism from Fiery SEC Media Day Moment

Known as a fiery, energetic guy who wears his emotions on his sleeve, it was no surprise to see Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall share a playful but tense moment with the media on Wednesday during SEC Media Day.

“You’d be kicked out of our team meeting,” Sumrall said to an unnamed reporter. “You’re lucky I’m not going to throw this freaking podium.”

"You'd be kicked out of our team meeting ... You're lucky I'm not gonna throw this freakin' podium." 😅



A phone went off during Jon Sumrall's press conference 😬 pic.twitter.com/0Xsy7sball — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 22, 2026

This statement from the new Gators head coach came instantly after the unnamed reporter’s phone went off during an answer from Sumrall. It was quickly met with laughs from those in attendance in Tampa.

The main reason Sumrall was so quick to react to the situation is that it is such a pet peeve for him, he said. Luckily for the reporter, Sumrall saved him from being publicly embarrassed on national television.

“I would say ‘who is that,’ but I’m not going to embarrass anybody…,” Sumrall added.

As much as the reporters in the building found it funny, though, one former iconic men’s basketball head coach shared a completely different opinion. Former Indiana Hoosiers and Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean took a stand for the reporter, reiterating what Sumrall insinuated in the first place about him not being on the team.

“He can’t be serious on embarrassing that person,” Crean posted on X. “Do you think they meant for the phone to go off? Did it really need that performative reaction? At least you got laughs at that person's expense. They DON’T work for you or play for you. Their job is important to them too!!”

Sumrall responded directly to Crean’s criticism shortly after.

“You are right Tom. I wasn’t serious. I was joking,” he posted on X.

Yahoo Sports’ senior writer Dan Wolken reported his own findings on the situation, as well, adding important information on why the phone presumably became a problem in the first place.

“I have some important reporting since this occurred at the seat next to me: It was actually an alarm rather than a phone call, which is how it got through silent mode,” Wolken shared. “He had abandoned his seat, so it was up to me to quickly hit the snooze button. Not all heroes wear capes.”

Unsurprisingly, many of the people who took to social media to share their feelings against Sumrall’s actions were a mixture of rivals and Auburn Tigers fans. Sumrall, ironically, was rumored to be a top candidate at Auburn before ultimately choosing the Florida job.

The room is laughing, but Sumrall is being genuine.



Very glad Auburn didn’t end up with this cornball. https://t.co/Ow4qxzrEHf — Sir Barnsalot (@barnsalot) July 22, 2026

On the other hand, those who got a laugh and saw nothing wrong with Sumrall’s comments were mostly Florida fans and those with no impartial bias towards the Gators.

One person even took a shot at the Gators' previous head coach, Billy Napier.

Billy Napier couldn’t open a water bottle.



Jon Sumrall is threatening media members with a podium.



Florida couldn’t have gotten a better upgrade at HC from an intensity perspective https://t.co/6S4swOn9VC — Will Thomas (@wthomassports) July 22, 2026

Sumrall, who has been praised by those within Florida's football program for his fiery energy, made no secret that was his personality in his first SEC Media Day. Whether that translates to the field, where he looks to turn around a program with four losing seasons in five years, remains to be seen.

He will get his first chance on Sept. 5 when Florida opens the season at home against Florida Atlantic.

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