Gators to Debut Two New Uniform Combinations in 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Wednesday revealed two brand-new uniform combinations for the 2026 season in addition to its regular slate of combinations and its 60s-era throwbacks.

Florida will debut all-blue uniforms with a blue helmet, blue jerseys and blue pants and will also wear its alternate blue helmets with orange jerseys and white pants, marking the first time the Gators wear either of those uniforms in program history.

All blue everything. pic.twitter.com/se6ex9mKaG — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) August 12, 2026

A new combo entering The Swamp. pic.twitter.com/Eer0BbVni0 — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) August 12, 2026

The 2026 will mark the first time Florida wears its alternate blue helmets in any capacity since 2020. Florida wore blue helmets as a throwback option against Missouri before wearing them as an alternate at Tennessee.

Meanwhile, 2026 also marks the first time Florida wears its alternate orange jerseys since 2021, when Florida lost to LSU on the road. Since then, the jersey has only been worn in spring games. Florida moved to blue jerseys after Steve Spurrier took over the program as the head coach in 1990 and did not wear orange jerseys until the 2010 season.

This year's orange jerseys come with minor changes on the shoulder stripe, which now match the master stripe on every helmet, pants and the blue and white jerseys, and on the numbers, which are bordered by a single blue line rather than a space in between the border.

In addition to the two new uniforms and the aforementioned throwbacks with a blue helmet, which will be worn in honor of Spurrier's 1966 Heisman Trophy season, Florida will wear its traditional home uniforms consisting of orange helmets, blue tops and white pants, as well as its traditional away uniforms consisting of orange helmets, white tops and blue bottoms.

Florida announced its throwback uniforms earlier in the week, which mark the second-straight season the Gators wear throwback uniforms but the first time paired with a blue helmet since 2020. Head coach Jon Sumrall reflected on Spurrier's legacy at Monday's press conference.

"I've grown up watching this conference and this school and the people that have been a part of the history of this program. So to be in the same role as a guy like Coach Spurrier, I don't know about starstruck, but it's almost like pinch yourself. Is this real? Like, wow," Sumrall said. "Because you work so hard to grow as a professional in your career and to get to a spot where I'm getting to do the same job day in and day out that he did, and he did it at a ridiculously high level. I'm always blown away that I get the privilege to walk the same walk that somebody like he did."

Florida will also wear two alternate away options with orange helmets, white tops and orange pants and blue helmets, white tops and white bottoms.

🚨LEAKED🚨

Potential 2026 #Gators uniform combinations (Leak from Brendan Bett instagram story, not 100% guaranteed) pic.twitter.com/2HjZNAwfC9 — Matthew Corn (@m_corn10) August 12, 2026

Florida has not announced when each uniform combination will be worn. The Gators open the season on Sept. 5 at home against FAU.

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