Gators DJ Lagway Receives High Ranking Among 2025 QBs
Former five-star recruit DJ Lagway has somehow already exceeded expectations, making an immediate impact on a Florida Gators team that wasn’t planning on needing his services until next season.
Based on 247Sports’ quarterback “power rankings”, Lagway is already being viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in football, but his future is even brighter. Based on the rankings, Lagway was the 14th-best collegiate quarterback this season and will be the third-best quarterback in the 2025 season.
Despite only playing six full games in his true freshman season, Lagway has already become an analytical darling. The Texas native is currently Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated deep passer, and their highest-rated true freshman quarterback. As of Nov. 21, Lagway had a 99.4 deep pass rating on throws beyond 20 yards. Before injuring his hamstring against Georgia, his 63.2% completion percentage on throws beyond 20 yards was the most accurate rate in the country.
Through six full starts, Lagway is averaging 225 yards and nearly 2 touchdowns per game. In his first start as a Gator, Lagway already established himself in Florida’s record books. His 456-yard aerial attack on Samford was the most passing yards in a game by a Florida true freshman, and the ninth-most by a Florida quarterback overall.
While both of Lagway’s leading receivers, Chimere Dike and Elijah Badger will be out of eligibility after this season, Florida should still have some playmakers on their offense. Sophomore Eugene “Tre” Wilson led Florida in receiving yards in 2023, but was limited this season due to injuries. Another name to watch is incoming freshman Vernell Brown III, who 247Sports ranked as the fourth-best recruit in the State of Florida, and the sixth-best wide receiver recruit in the country.