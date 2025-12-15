Gators Set to Lose TE to Transfer Portal as Planned Departures Grow

The names of those who are planning to depart from the Florida Gators continue to surface. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, tight end Amir Jackson plans to enter the transfer portal. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

According to 247 Sports, he was a four-star recruit and a top-10 player at his position in the 2024 class. He committed to Florida in June 2023 and signed that December.

With more experienced options at tight end, such as Hayden Hansen and Tony Livingston, he was essentially the odd man out in Gainesville. He was always viewed as a high-upside guy down the line, but that will have to be proven elsewhere.

The Gators have one tight end coming in through their upcoming recruiting class. Heze Kent is a four-star and a top-20 player at his position, according to 247 Sports. He committed to the Gators back in July under Billy Napier and opted to stick around for Sumrall.

Both Hansen and Livingston have one year left of eligibility. Hansen heads into his fifth year of college, while Livingston enters his fourth.

While be technically saw action in all 12 games the Gators played in 2025, he didn't do much at tight end. Much of his action was on special teams. For the game against Miami, he saw no action on offense; it was just special teams.

In total, he had three receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown. These stats are all he has for his career. He had no receptions in the limited action he saw during the 2024 season.

As the Gators get set for a new era under Jon Sumrall, they're seeing a number of guys choose to start fresh elsewhere. Quarterback DJ Lagway highlights those departing and has put out a statement on his intention to transfer.

Running back KD Daniels is also expected to depart, as well as wide receiver Muizz Tounkara. On the defensive side of the ball, defensive back Jordan Castell and defensive lineman Tarvorise Brown are expected to be on the way out.

All we can do is wait to see what other key decisions are made regarding current talent. Some won't be as big of a deal for the Gators. Others could end up being more key names they have to figure out how to replace.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.

