Gators QB DJ Lagway Nearing His Return to Throwing
GAINESVILLE, Fla— After being limited for most of the Florida Gators' spring camp with a lingering shoulder and lower body issue, rising sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway is expected to be full-go for the team’s fall camp in June, head coach Billy Napier announced after Saturday’s spring game.
“DJ's doing great,” he said. He'll start throwing here in a couple weeks. But, yeah, just in general, very positive there.”
Lagway did not throw in the scrimmage and only saw the field for a few handoffs, similar to what Lagway was seen doing during the multiple viewing periods throughout camp.
The shoulder injury, a lingering issue from a high school injury, has been a hot topic in the college football world as Lagway’s true status has been truly unknown by those outside the program.
“He’s frustrated, obviously,” Napier said. “He wants to play, man.”
Lagway has also been dealing with a lower-body injury, separate from his hamstring injury from a year ago, although Napier said he is progressing from the issue.
“I think we're working on just kind of getting him in position for the next ste, but in general, there are a lot of positives, Napier said. “Everything's on schedule.”
While an inconsistent participant on the field, Lagway has been active in an off-field role as a growing leader and has taken the initiative in developing the mental side of his game.
“He's starting to become that coach on the field,” quarterbacks coach Ryan O’Hara said during camp. “Whereas last year, he made a lot of plays and he kind of knew what was going on, and his instincts are so pure that he can make it happen. But now he's becoming really dialed in. His leadership, I think, is going to the next level.”
In Lagway’s place, Florida has relied on transfer Harrison Bailey and 2024 backup Aidan Warner to take the bulk of the reps.
Bailey threw for 363 yards and three scores, with Warner adding 157 yards and two scores on Saturday.