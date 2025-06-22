Gators Earns Spot on College Football’s Most Unbreakable Records List
The Florida Gators' football program has been around for over 100 years, so it’s no surprise that the Gators have made their mark in college football’s record books.
After examining the past 75 years of college football, ESPN’s Chris Low identified 10 of the most “unbreakable” college football records. Unfortunately, Florida’s only appearance in the top 10 is for a rather embarrassing record.
According to Low, former Florida quarterback John Reaves’ nine-interception performance during a 38-12 loss to Auburn in 1969 is the fifth-most unbreakable record in college football.
“Not all records are enshrined in trophy cases,” Low said. “Reaves joked years after that forgettable game that the safeties were the only guys open that day. In today’s college football, any coach who kept a quarterback in a game long enough to throw nine interceptions would probably be looking for a new job the next week.”
While it was undoubtedly a rough day for Reaves, that game was not a reflection of his entire collegiate career. During his final season at Florida, Reaves was a First-Team All-American and the recipient of the Sammy Baugh Trophy, awarded to the nation’s best passer. When his time in Gainesville ended, Reaves left the program as the NCAA’s all-time leading passer (7,581 yards) and held the Southeastern Conference record for most touchdown passes (56).
Reaves went on to play nine seasons in the NFL after being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round (14th overall pick) of the 1972 NFL Draft. He started 17 games throughout his career, throwing for 3,617 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Although Florida did not make the top 10 for a positive accomplishment, the Gators’ 461-game scoring streak earned a spot in the honorable mention category.