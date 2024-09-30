Gators Face Familiar Foe at Quarterback vs. UCF
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Arkansas transfer quarterback KJ Jefferson is in his first season with UCF Knights, a historically unfamiliar opponent to the Florida Gators, but he's a quarterback many remember after the then-two-win Razorbacks' stunning upset in the Swamp last season.
With Arkansas, Jefferson went 20-for-31 with 255 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while adding 92 yards and a score on the ground in a 39-36 overtime win over the Gators. Napier and his staff are using that performance from a year ago to prepare from a year ago, even though it's two different offensive systems that Jefferson is playing under.
"It's different, completely different world. I mean, the issues that he can create because he's a big man, ultimately I think that's what you take away from that game," said UF head coach Billy Napier on Monday. "A lot of the players on our team now were out there in those situations last year. So we have a ton of awareness."
Despite the differences in offensive scheme, the challenge of facing Jefferson doesn't change. The six-foot three-inch, 260-plus-pound quarterback presents a physical challenge as a dual-threat athlete with tremendous size.
In four games with UCF, Jefferson has thrown for 847 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions while completing just over 60% of his passes. He adds 211 yards and two scores rushing.
"I don't know that we can replicate 6'3", 261 pounds, but, yeah, I do think we have made a cutup of (the Arkansas) game, those scenarios that we were in, just the physical challenge of getting the guy down," Napier said. "Not only when he's a passer that's extending the play, but also when he's a design runner. He's a big man and there is a certain -- it's part of the challenge of playing against a player like that."
The Gators, meanwhile, have had its own struggles against dual-threat quarterbacks. To open the season, Miami's Cam Ward threw for 385 yards and three scores while consistently moving outside of the pocket and evading pressure.
Two weeks later, Texas A&M's Marcel Reed, a backup, threw for 178 yards and two scores while adding 83 yards and another score on the ground.
"I think the key is that we align correctly, everybody knows their assignment, and we go execute with the right fundamentals and techniques. Ultimately that's what we learned," Napier said. "Obviously done a ton of homework having a little bit of extra time in the open date. Look, sometimes you're playing coverage and you got a light box. Sometimes you're playing post safety and you are short in coverage.
"There is weaknesses with every defensive call. I think the key, that's part of the chess match, right, guessing right and then understanding where your weaknesses are and then the players got to play to their leverage, help, and I think those are the areas we got to get better."
In retrospect, Jefferson wasn't the absolute main reason the Gators lost to Arkansas.
Florida found themselves down 14-0 after their first offensive snap, struggled to stop Razorbacks' running back Raheim Sanders and made a crucial personnel error late in the game that caused Trey Smack to miss his game-winning field goal attempt.
However, his performance shouldn't go unnoticed and still leaves a brutal reminder of the 2023 season. Now, sitting at 2-2 and in desperate need of a win, Florida will have a chance for revenge.
The Gators' matchup against UCF kicks off at 7:45 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.