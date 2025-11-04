Gators Face Momentum-Riding Kentucky Defense
The Florida Gators will face a strong Kentucky Wildcats defense, which will play with momentum. Before Saturday, many believed that Auburn would run over Kentucky en route to a victory. However, no one told Kentucky, as they held the Tigers to three points.
Kentucky's defense gave Auburn so many fits that then-head coach Hugh Freeze had to change quarterbacks twice. In keeping the Tigers to just three points, the Wildcats’ victory settled Auburn's mind, as they fired Freeze the very next day. What makes them special?
Belief
If you walk into Jordan-Hare on a Saturday night and hold Auburn to just three points, emerging with a victory, you can't help but believe. UK bullied a far more athletic team at the line of scrimmage. Folding a superior team like a dollar-store lawn chair is quite the accomplishment. Despite holding a record of 3-5, Kentucky's defense believes it can win Saturday's game, and its confidence originates from further back than its last game.
For instance, the Wildcats held opponents to fewer than 24 points in half of their games. That speaks to a stinginess. Now, that parsimonious defense doesn't always show up in every game, but when it does, Kentucky can play with any team in the SEC. The best way the Gators can combat the newly gained confidence is to put the game out of reach early. In boxing terms, go for the early knockout. The longer the closer game goes, the worse it becomes.
Buy-In
Mark Stoops is the winningest coach in Kentucky football history, a history that includes Bear Bryant. The fan base and donors are grumbling; some want to replace him. In the last two seasons, Stoops owns a record of 12-13, which doesn't seem terrible, but in the age of NIL, FBS coaches are mandated to improve.
However, that doesn't stop the level of defensive commitment. This doesn't show up on the stat sheet, but the Wildcats shed blocks at a furious rate while trying to smother the run game. If a receiver attempts to block a corner looking to fly downhill, the level of hand-fighting becomes quick and decisive.
Kitchen Sink Philosophy
Stoops’ defense surrenders 236.8 yards per game, ranking 14th in the SEC. You would think opponents would enjoy throwing the ball. However, the Wildcats intercepted more passes (seven) than their opponents threw touchdown passes (six), tying them for sixth in the nation out of 136 FBS teams.
UK will blitz from every conceivable angle and succeed. According to Pro Football Sports Network, the Wildcats generate pressure on 50 percent of their blitzes; only eight other FBS teams succeed more. Florida needs to sight-adjust for the blitz.
Dig routes would give a hotter read for DJ Lagway, getting the ball out of his hands quicker. As the game wears on, those digs could easily morph into double moves because the safety would roll up and help negate the short passing game.
Overview
Kentucky continues to fight for its embattled coach. The defense carries the team. Florida needs to take the defense seriously, as they will get dragged into a phone booth fistfight. UF needs to jump on Kentucky early. This prevents them from gaining steam and starting to believe. The Gators must stay in attack mode. Their mindset is one of desperation, playing every down as if it were their last.
Can the Gators deal with the Wildcats?