Gators Freshman Emerging as Next Special Teams Weapon
For most true freshmen, being an instant contributor isn’t always in the cards. They, more often than not, have to bide their time and wait for their opportunity.
Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III is not like most freshmen, though. Brown III understands the game and handles himself way beyond his age, as if he were a pro. And it’s this high level of maturity that is now enabling him to be an impact player this fall for the Gators on both offense and special teams.
“When VB stepped on campus, he was a pro. You could just see how he practiced very, very hard,” running back Jadan Baugh said.
The Gator legacy was as talented as they come during his high school years. It’s why nearly every school in the country wanted to sign him.
From a casual fan’s perspective, they would have zeroed in on his dynamic playmaking abilities as a receiver and been eager to see him make plays on the offense with star quarterback DJ Lagway, which he did in his first career game by notching a team-high 79 receiving yards in the season opener.
The yardage broke a program record for most yards by a true freshman making his first start. His one-handed, 41-yard reception gave him national recognition.
However, his talents extend beyond just being a receiver. Brown III can be a dangerous weapon on special teams, too.
While he didn't find the end zone as a returner in Florida's 55-0 win over Long Island, the shifty playmaker constantly gave the impression that on every touch he would.
“Every time he touches the ball, I’m thinking it’s hitting the crib,” receiver Eugen Wilson III said. “Especially after the first couple of steps, he’s got that gear for real. Every time, I’m ready for that thing to go through the goal line.”
An important factor in why Wilson III was left with this thought is Brown III’s decision-making with the ball in his hands.
“He’s pretty decisive,” Wilson III said. “He a ball player, playmaker.”
Additionally, as far as first impressions go, his talents on special teams left a strong one in Baugh’s mind when he first arrived.
“It was more on punt return,” Baugh said when asked about the first time he saw Brown III. “Just catching the ball, being comfortable back there. Tommy [Doman] is a great punter, and having him back there punting the ball to us and him catching it is amazing to see some of the explosive things he does out there.”
Baugh continued by saying that he has even more confidence in Brown III because of the responsibility on his shoulders as a freshman.
“Punt return puts a lot of weight on your shoulders, but for him to gain the coaches' trust and the players' trust to do that just gives us a lot of confidence in him,” said Baugh.
It has been a while since the Gators have had a threat at punt returner. The most notable ones in recent memory are Brandon James, Andre Debose and Antonio Callaway, who, like Brown III, is one of three true freshmen receivers to star a season opener.
Emulating the three’s success in this area will be a very hard task for Brown III and the support system around him. Florida has not had a punt return touchdown since 2020, a kick return touchdown since Callaway in 2016 off an onside kick and a traditional kick return touchdown since 2013.
Yet, if he can be anything close to what they were on special teams, then the Gators’ offense will find itself in very friendly starting positions on a good number of possessions.