Gators Freshman QB Establishing Himself as Backup Behind Lagway
Heading into the season opener, few expected Florida Gators true freshman quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. to back up DJ Lagway. He was limited in practice during the spring while he recovered from a torn ACL he sustained in his senior year of high school.
If anyone was going to be the backup, it was going to be Aidan Warner, who saw action last season, or Harrison Bailey, a redshirt senior transfer. Lo and behold, Jones ended up being the one to see action.
Lagway got his tune-up in the first half, and Jones took the helm for the second. He completed 12 of 18 passes (67%) for a team-leading 131 yards - yes, more than Lagway. He also picked up his first two career touchdown passes.
It was an FCS matchup. It's the perfect time to get a freshman some action on the field. Jones made a strong case on Saturday to back up Lagway going forward.
Head coach Billy Napier said after the game that calling upon Jones was an easy decision.
"He's really had a strong surge the last few weeks," Napier said. "I think we've seen him as he got healthy, and we started to give him more reps with the first and second unit. We saw him, he just kept getting better, and he's a pure passer, man. He can really throw it. He's got velocity on the ball. The spin rate is impressive, and then he's a very accurate quarterback."
For as good as Jones was out of the gate, Napier thinks the young quarterback will be better the next time around - whenever that may be.
Those who watched him recover and get stronger over the offseason were ecstatic to see him get to this point.
"Oh, man, I'm so proud of Tramell," starting quarterback DJ Lagway said. "You know, just the things he's dealt with the last year or so with his injury in high school. Man, I'm so proud of him, and I'm so excited for his journey. It's going to be a great player."
The true freshman was a four-star recruit in high school and was a top-25 quarterback prospect in the country. He was originally committed to arch-rival Florida State before flipping to the Gators in mid-November 2024.
Again, after this week, it's nearly impossible to pinpoint when we'll see him in action again this season. However, after how he played today, there will be high confidence in him when that next chance arrives.