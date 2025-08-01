Gators’ Hansen Looking To Prove Doubts Wrong Once Again
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Ahead of Hayden Hansen’s redshirt-junior season, the Florida Gators starting tight end is, once again, set out to prove the doubters wrong.
After a strong year for the 6-foot-6.25, 269-pound tight end that included 15 catches, 207 yards and a touchdown, Hansen comes into year four as a Gator determined to take another step as a receiver.
“That’s something I always strive for. I feel like that’s the biggest part of my game that people doubt, and I’m always out there proving them wrong about it," Hansen said Thursday. “I know that I’m a great blocker and I’m always looking to continue to improve there, but also I have a chip on my shoulder in the pass game as well.”
While finishing fourth on the team in receiving yards last season, the Texas native has a long way to go to earn the title of a ‘threat’ in the passing game. He accounted for just around seven percent of the team's passing yards and receptions in 2024, while his yards-per-route-run was fifth amongst nine Florida players with over 15 targets.
With room to improve, Hansens’ first focus was improving his ability to create room.
“It’s just in little details like creating separation," he said. "You’re never going to be one hundred percent open in this league, so it’s always about the little mechanics you can do…That’s what I was really working on, using my length to get open. It was already showing up, I mean I think I caught about five or six passes in the first half of team, which is a lot for the tight ends in this system.”
Since Billy Napier arrived in Gainesville, the Florida has yet to see a tight end record over 300 receiving yards in his tenure, despite having a tight end friendly offense by running 12-personnel, a two-tight end system, at a higher rate than other programs.
Regardless, Hansen expects to be ready any time the ball does come his way.
“Whenever my number is called on I’m gonna be there either way. I know what I contribute to this team. I can do anything they want me to, whether it’s blocking, pass pro, route running, so I’m gonna try my best on everything,” Hansen said, “and if the ball finds me, let’s go baby.”
Though ready to do whatever is asked, Hansen seems prepared to build on a strong spring camp after an offseason filled with progress.
“I maxed everything, I broke my max even if it was a little bit," Hansen said on his weight room gains. “I also hit my max mile per hour, I ran 21.78… I just feel more explosive.”
With all the talent to have an elite passing attack this season, as well as an offseason filled with improvement, expect the veteran tight end to once again see a boost in his numbers this season.