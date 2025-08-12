Gators Hansen Named to John Mackey Preseason Award Watch List
Florida Gators redshirt junior tight end Hayden Hansen was named to the Preseason John Mackey Award Watch List on Friday, Aug. 8. He is one of 46 tight ends on the list and one of 11 SEC nominations.
The John Mackey Award is presented to football’s best tight end, and the winner of it will be announced on Dec. 12, 2025, at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.
Hansen enters his fourth season with the program. After not playing his freshman year, he has emerged as an impact player over the last two seasons.
He appeared in 12 games, starting nine of them, in 2023, totaling 150 yards on 12 catches and two touchdowns. Then, in 2024, he started all 13 games and logged 15 catches for 207 yards and a touchdown.
Despite his consistency in the Gators’ tight end rotation, his receiving numbers have not wowed his peers, leading to doubts about his talents as a pass catcher. These doubts only give him more motivation.
“That’s something I always strive for. I feel like that’s the biggest part of my game that people doubt, and I’m always out there proving them wrong about it,” Hansen said. “I have a chip on my shoulder in the pass game as well, so I will continue working.”
In Florida’s offense, though, tight ends do much more than just route running. They are also required to block, which he was good at last year. He did not allow a single sack on 75 pass blocking snaps.
“I can do anything they want me to, whether it’s blocking, pass pro, route running, so I’m gonna try my best on everything and if the ball finds me, let’s go baby,” Hansen said.
Hansen is expected to lead the Gators' tight end unit for this upcoming season. Joining him in that room are Tony Livingston, Amir Jackson, Micah Jones and Cameron Kossman. It is a unit that is rather inexperienced and young. So, he will likely be relied upon more often than not among his teammates.
Jones and Kossman, specifically, are two players Hansen said are under his wings early in their careers.
“I try to take those guys into my wing. I try to put myself in their shoes and what I wish I would've got when I first got here,” said Hansen.
Furthermore, he likes what he has seen from the two newcomers so far.
“They've gotten reps with us on the 1's field, and they've held their head above water, and I'm proud of them,” he said. “Because I think back to when I was their age getting here in the summer, I didn't know my left from right, you know? So they're getting a lot better. Kossmann and Micah both together, and it's exciting."
Hansen and the Gators get their season started on Saturday, Aug. 30, against LIU in the Swamp at 7 p.m. EDT.